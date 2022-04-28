russian ukraine war putin govt appeal to surrender ukrainian army

Russia has warned Ukrainian soldiers that if they want to save their lives, they should surrender. A guarantee is being given by the Russian soldiers that the one who lays down the weapon will be spared. At the same time, it has been claimed by Ukraine that so far it has shot down 169 fighter planes of Russia.

Russia’s warning Russia on Tuesday urged the Ukrainian military to immediately lay down its arms. This ultimatum has been issued to the Ukrainian soldiers present in Mariupol. “We call on the Ukrainian military to make a voluntary decision and lay down arms for the last time,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s defense minister said on Tuesday that the Russian military was “duly pursuing” plans to “liberate” two separate areas in eastern Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu said Western countries were doing everything possible to prolong Moscow’s military campaign by arming Ukraine.

Responding to the sanctions, Russia has asked 36 diplomats from two European countries to leave Moscow. Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Russia has ordered 15 Dutch diplomats to leave Moscow, after the Netherlands asked 18 Russian diplomats to leave the country last month.

Huge loss to Russia Ukraine has claimed that it has shot down many Russian fighter planes in this war. According to the claims of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 21 thousand soldiers. Apart from this, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 169 planes, 150 helicopters, 802 tanks, 158 drones and 67 anti-aircraft weapons. However, Ukraine has not given information about its troops and weapons.

Exchange of prisoners Ukraine said on Tuesday it had brought back 60 soldiers and 16 civilians in a prisoner exchange with Moscow. However, Ukraine did not say how many Russian prisoners it had released in return.