Russian victory in Ukraine would be ‘complete religious freedom catastrophe,’ human rights leader warns



A human rights expert has warned that Russia’s victory in Ukraine would prove a “catastrophe” for religious freedom, considering the record of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the record of Ukraine’s pro-Putin breakaway regions.

“If Ukraine collapses, it will be a catastrophe for complete religious freedom for countless faith communities,” Tina Ramirez, president and executive director of Richmond, Virginia-based human rights nonprofit Hardware Global, told Gadget Clock Digital. “For proof, we don’t need to look any further than what has already happened in Russia and in Luhansk and Donetsk in the Russian-controlled Ukraine region.”

“Media sources, religious freedom activists, the OCU, Muslims, the Protestant Church and Jehovah’s Witnesses say that the Russian-backed authorities in the Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast (regions) continue to put pressure on minority religious groups.” In a 2020 State Department report on religious freedom in Ukraine.

Authorities in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) have banned Jehovah’s Witnesses as an “extremist” organization, while the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has upheld similar restrictions. The LPR and DPR authorities, which are not recognized by the United States, have enacted laws requiring all religious organizations, except the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarch (UOC-MP), to be “assessed by state religious experts” and re-registered.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, most religious groups recognized under Ukrainian law are unable to re-register due to strict legal requirements under Russian law. All but one mosque in Donetsk was closed, and Russian-led forces used religious buildings belonging to minority religious groups for military purposes.

Ramirez told Gadget Clock Digital, “Through Hardware, the nonprofit that I founded, I worked in the worst religious freedom situation in the world, including Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq.” “The situation of religious freedom in Russia, Luhansk and Donetsk is right there with these others. It’s really bad.”

Ramirez noted that “many religious communities, such as the Seventh-day Adventists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Pentecostals and Muslims, have been subjected to violence, arrests and raids on their congregations. If Russia takes over Ukraine, we can expect this evil to continue.” And to spread. “

“Freedom of conscience is the most fundamental of our rights and freedoms, and this is the foundation on which our other rights are built,” Ramirez declared. “Whatever you think, believe and hold sacred – these are the things that set us apart as human beings.”

“It is imperative that we stand up against the evil, brutal forces that work to deny us our most basic human dignity and rights,” he added.

A 2018 survey found that approximately 67.3% of Ukraine’s population identifies Orthodox as one or the other strand of Christianity, 28.7% as part of the Kiev-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), 23.4% as “Orthodox” and 12.8% as UOC-MP. 7.7% are widely identified as Christians, while Catholics are 9.4%, Protestants 2.2%, Latin Wright Catholics 0.8%, Muslims 2.5%, and Judaism 0.4% in Ukrainian Byzantine Wright. The other 11% declared themselves secular or incomplete.

According to the US State Department, Russia has used “confusing propaganda for more conflicts” between the Moscow-leaning UOC-MP and the Kyiv-based OCU, which split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 2019.