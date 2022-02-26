Russian vodka pulled from shelves in US, Canada bars, liquor stores: ‘Every small thing makes a difference’



Liquor stores across the United States and Canada have begun dumping Russian vodka in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, according to reports.

In Ontario, Canada, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvi has instructed the Provincial Liquor Control Board to remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic beverages from stores, according to the Canadian Press.

“Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s aggression against the Ukrainian people, and we strongly support the federal government’s efforts to approve the Russian government,” said Bethlenfalvi. “At this critical juncture, we will continue to be there for the people of Ukraine.”

Products will be removed from about 700 stores across the province.

‘I stand by Ukraine’

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven del Duka said, “Ontario and the LCBO cannot say that it really stands with Ukraine by continuing to be Putin’s customer.”

Elsewhere in Canada, stores in Manitoba, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Newfoundland are taking similar steps.

Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has removed Russian products from its shelves and website “because of the terrible events”.

British Columbia is cutting off Russian alcohol imports, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth has said.

He told the Canadian Press: “Our province stands with those who understand the peace of Europe after the two world wars. It depends on respect for international law.”

‘The whole world knows’

In the United States, the Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, Kansas, decided to remove more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka from shelves and dumped some of it on the ground.

“I think the whole world knows by now that Russia is at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason,” wine director and store partner Jamie Stratton told KSNW-TV in Wichita. “I guess that’s our approval… and it may be small, but every little thing makes a difference.”

In Oregon, according to Portland’s FOX 12, the owner of one of Bend’s bars himself poured all his Russian vodka.

“Russia is acting as if it is talking about 1939 and going to Europe with their full force in Ukraine,” Bill McCormick, owner of Pine Tavern, told the station. “I’m very concerned about metastasizing it to other countries.”

He said he wanted to lose hundreds of dollars for spilled vodka – but said the protest was valuable to him.

Bob Coye, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told MLive.com that he pulled several bottles off his shelf as a “protest against aggression.”

“I made the decision on the spot,” he told MLive.com. “It’s the little thing we can do.”