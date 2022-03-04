Russian watchdog blocks access to some foreign media outlets, including BBC, VOA



Russia has blocked access to some foreign media websites and accused them of spreading false information about the war in Ukraine.

Russian communications watchdog Roscommonadzor reported on Friday that it had blocked websites for the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and Deutsche Welle, as well as other media outlets.

“Access is restricted to many information resources owned by foreigners,” Roscommonadzor said in a statement. “The reason for restricting access to these data sources in the territory of the Russian Federation was the circulation of content containing their intentionally and systematically false information.”

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official, previously told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia would “crack down more and possibly ban Western media broadcasts” because Putin had trouble controlling the narrative of the attack at home, which he still called “special.” . Military operations. ”

Roskomnadzor issued guidelines earlier this week stating that Russian outlets should only use “trusted” sources to report war and failing to do so would result in closure. The guards then shut down two independent Russian news outlets, including Rain TV.

However, the agency said Friday that foreign outlets had spread false information about “the essence of the special military operation in Ukraine, its form, the method of combat operations, the casualties of the Russian armed forces and the civilian population.”

The BBC has already announced on Thursday that it will install shortwave transmitters to enable people in Ukraine and Russia to continue receiving information.

“Access to accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right that should not be denied to the Russian people, whose millions rely on BBC News every week,” the company said after the closure.

Voice of America says its Russian language service “will continue to provide accurate, unbiased coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cannot comply with Roscommonadzor’s request to remove real news coverage.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called the move “a heinous act against our freedom”.

“I think it’s the wrong thing to do,” Wallace told reporters during a meeting in Copenhagen with the defense ministers of Denmark and Sweden. “This will not save President Putin from the truth.”