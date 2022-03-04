World

Russian watchdog blocks access to some foreign media outlets, including BBC, VOA

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian watchdog blocks access to some foreign media outlets, including BBC, VOA
Written by admin
Russian watchdog blocks access to some foreign media outlets, including BBC, VOA

Russian watchdog blocks access to some foreign media outlets, including BBC, VOA

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia has blocked access to some foreign media websites and accused them of spreading false information about the war in Ukraine.

Russian communications watchdog Roscommonadzor reported on Friday that it had blocked websites for the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and Deutsche Welle, as well as other media outlets.

“Access is restricted to many information resources owned by foreigners,” Roscommonadzor said in a statement. “The reason for restricting access to these data sources in the territory of the Russian Federation was the circulation of content containing their intentionally and systematically false information.”

Ukraine’s nuclear plant update: Russian attack releases no radiation, IAEA chief says: live update

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official, previously told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia would “crack down more and possibly ban Western media broadcasts” because Putin had trouble controlling the narrative of the attack at home, which he still called “special.” . Military operations. ”

Roskomnadzor issued guidelines earlier this week stating that Russian outlets should only use “trusted” sources to report war and failing to do so would result in closure. The guards then shut down two independent Russian news outlets, including Rain TV.

However, the agency said Friday that foreign outlets had spread false information about “the essence of the special military operation in Ukraine, its form, the method of combat operations, the casualties of the Russian armed forces and the civilian population.”

READ Also  Abdul Qadir Khan on Imran Khan: Abdul Qadir Khan, father of Pakistan atomic bomb, disappointed on Imran Khan

Ukraine war: Russia is losing the information war at home, jumping to transform the narrative

The BBC has already announced on Thursday that it will install shortwave transmitters to enable people in Ukraine and Russia to continue receiving information.

“Access to accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right that should not be denied to the Russian people, whose millions rely on BBC News every week,” the company said after the closure.

Graham urges Russia to assassinate Putin: ‘This is the only way to end it’

Voice of America says its Russian language service “will continue to provide accurate, unbiased coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cannot comply with Roscommonadzor’s request to remove real news coverage.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called the move “a heinous act against our freedom”.

“I think it’s the wrong thing to do,” Wallace told reporters during a meeting in Copenhagen with the defense ministers of Denmark and Sweden. “This will not save President Putin from the truth.”

#Russian #watchdog #blocks #access #foreign #media #outlets #including #BBC #VOA

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  US Urges Pfizer to Apply for Under-5 COVID Shots: AP Source

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment