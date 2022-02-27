Russians enter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s No. 2 city, as fighting broadens: reports



Fighting broke out Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after Russian forces entered from the outskirts, according to reports.

The report said the Kharkiv attack was accompanied by overnight attacks in Kiev and other parts of the country to further expand the Russian offensive that began on Thursday.

Kharkiv, about 480 miles east of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, is just 12 miles from the Russian border.

The city has a population of about 1.4 million, or about half of Kiev, the BBC reports.

Russian troops began approaching Kharkiv on Thursday, when the invasion of Ukraine began, but remained out of town until Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Oleh Sinhubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Ukrainian fighters had been deployed against Russians inside the city and civilians were being asked to stay in their homes, the AP reported.

A video posted on social media shows a Russian military vehicle On the streets of Kharkiv And showed at least one residential building Massively damaged by shelling.

An elderly woman was killed at the scene but about 60 residents were reported unharmed after taking refuge in the basement, the BBC reported.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government’s Telegram channel reported that Russian forces had blown up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv early Sunday morning.

The developments in Kharkiv were part of an overnight and Sunday operation that appears to be taking the war to a new level, the AP reported. According to the News Service, in the Kiev area, many recent attacks have also targeted energy facilities.

At least six Ukrainian civilians, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a Russian attack in Okhtiarka on Friday, the BBC reported.

Statistics from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights show that 240 civilians have been killed in Ukraine so far, including 64, the BBC reports.

The presence of the step-up attack came after a report on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “outraged” that the attack was not going as smoothly as he had hoped.

Former Estonian defense chief and member of the European Parliament Reho Terras claimed on Twitter that a Ukrainian intelligence report indicated that Putin was hoping for quick success but that instead Russian troops faced stiff resistance from both Ukrainian military personnel and civilians. .

The same report further predicted that the imposition of Western-imposed economic sanctions could make it harder for Russian forces to access more military supplies, Terras claimed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.