Russians enter Kherson, kill as many as 300, with many bodies unrecognizable, mayor says: reports



The report said Russian troops were spotted in the center of the Black Sea port city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Thursday, a day after Russia claimed control of the region.

According to The New York Times, its mayor estimates that as many as 300 people could be killed as Russians enter the city. He says many of the bodies are unrecognizable because of the Russians’ high-powered weapons.

The mayor and Russian defense officials claimed Wednesday that Russian troops had taken control of the town of about 250,000 to 300,000 people, but other Ukrainian officials – including President Volodymyr Zelensky – countered that Ukrainians were still fighting, Reuters reported.

Kherson could be the first Russian-occupied city since Ukraine began its invasion a week ago.

In Wednesday’s remarks, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said Russian troops had entered the council building. He called on civilians to stay away from the streets at night, Reuters reported.

The mayor said there were no Ukrainian troops in the town of Kherson and claimed the city was “surrounded” by Russian troops, the Times reported.

Kherson’s control would benefit Russia along Ukraine’s southern coast and help push Odessa, Ukraine’s third-largest city, westward, the Times reported.

Kolikhayev said Russian troops entering the council building told him they planned to establish a new administration, like the two isolated states in eastern Ukraine, according to the Times.