World

Russians enter Kherson, kill as many as 300, with many bodies unrecognizable, mayor says: reports

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russians enter Kherson, kill as many as 300, with many bodies unrecognizable, mayor says: reports
Written by admin
Russians enter Kherson, kill as many as 300, with many bodies unrecognizable, mayor says: reports

Russians enter Kherson, kill as many as 300, with many bodies unrecognizable, mayor says: reports

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The report said Russian troops were spotted in the center of the Black Sea port city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Thursday, a day after Russia claimed control of the region.

According to The New York Times, its mayor estimates that as many as 300 people could be killed as Russians enter the city. He says many of the bodies are unrecognizable because of the Russians’ high-powered weapons.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The mayor and Russian defense officials claimed Wednesday that Russian troops had taken control of the town of about 250,000 to 300,000 people, but other Ukrainian officials – including President Volodymyr Zelensky – countered that Ukrainians were still fighting, Reuters reported.

Kherson could be the first Russian-occupied city since Ukraine began its invasion a week ago.

Local residents are working on the remnants of a residential building destroyed by shelling on March 2, 2022 in Zaitomi, Ukraine, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Local residents are working on the remnants of a residential building destroyed by shelling on March 2, 2022 in Zaitomi, Ukraine, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
(Reuters)

In Wednesday’s remarks, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said Russian troops had entered the council building. He called on civilians to stay away from the streets at night, Reuters reported.

The mayor said there were no Ukrainian troops in the town of Kherson and claimed the city was “surrounded” by Russian troops, the Times reported.

Kherson’s control would benefit Russia along Ukraine’s southern coast and help push Odessa, Ukraine’s third-largest city, westward, the Times reported.

READ Also  Pakistan Remain In Gray List Of FATF For Terror Funding

Kolikhayev said Russian troops entering the council building told him they planned to establish a new administration, like the two isolated states in eastern Ukraine, according to the Times.

#Russians #enter #Kherson #kill #bodies #unrecognizable #mayor #reports

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Delta Variant, R.S.V. Infections Rising Among Children

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment