Russians react with shock, outrage to attack on Ukraine

Tatyana Usmanoa did not believe that war would break out between Russia and Ukraine, so when she woke up on Thursday morning to the news that Vladimir Putin had ordered an attack, she thought it was a nightmare.

“For some reason I woke up at 5:30 and decided to refresh Twitter,” Osmanoya, an opposition activist in Moscow, wrote on Facebook. “At first I thought I was dreaming of waking up. I even walked around the house and touched things around me to make sure everything was real.”

Osmanoa called the attack “a scandal that will stay with us forever.”

“It will be a huge trauma for the whole nation, which we will spend years dealing with,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to the Ukrainians. We did not vote for those who started the war.”

Protesters marched with a banner that read: "Ukraine - peace, Russia - independence," In Moscow on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo / Dmitry Cerebriyakov)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Dozens of posts, such as Usmanvar’s, came out on Thursday condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Putin described the attack as a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” – a false claim. The United States has said it will make an excuse for an attack.

When the siren sounded in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and there were loud explosions, and in other cities, Russians were signing open letters and online petitions demanding an end to the Kremlin’s violence, with Ukrainian forces saying more than 40 soldiers had been killed and dozens wounded.

Political analyst Abbas Galliamov told the Associated Press: “People are shocked, people are shocked.”

A petition, started by Lev Ponomaev, a prominent human rights lawyer, collected more than 150,000 signatures in the first few hours of its inception and 289,000 signatures at the end of the day. More than 250 journalists have named them in an open letter condemning the aggression. Another was signed by about 250 scientists, while 194 municipal members from Moscow and other cities signed the third.

“I’m very worried about people, I’m worried about crying,” Zoya Vorobe, a resident of Koroliv, a suburb of Moscow, told the AP. “I’ve been watching television since this morning, every minute, to see if anything changes. Unfortunately, nothing (change) has happened yet.”

Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including those working on state TV, have spoken out against the attack. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theater, announced on Facebook that she was leaving her job, saying “it is impossible for a murderer to work and be paid by him.”

Picketing and demonstrations broke out in several Russian cities, and calls for a demonstration in the center of Moscow and St. Petersburg spread on social media in the morning.

Human rights activist Marina Litvinovich said in a video statement on Facebook: “I know that many of you are now feeling frustrated, helpless, ashamed of Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly country of Ukraine. But I urge you not to despair.” The Russians will protest in their town on Thursday evening.

Ukraine urges Twitter users to spam Russia over war thoughts: ‘Tell them what you think’

“We, the Russian people, are against the war that Putin has started. We do not support this war, it is not being waged by us,” Litvinovic said.

But the authorities had none of that.

In Moscow and other cities, they have moved quickly to crack down on critical voices. Litvinovic was detained outside his residence shortly after noon in protest. OVD-Info, a rights group that seeks political arrests, reports that 1,620 people have been detained in 52 Russian cities for protesting against the attack, with at least 872 in Moscow.

Russia’s Investigative Committee on Thursday afternoon issued a warning to Russians that unauthorized protests were against the law.

State Communications and Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor claims that the Russian media uses “information and data they receive only from official Russian sources.” Some media outlets have reported that some state-funded agency employees were instructed not to comment publicly on the Ukraine incident.

Human rights lawyers have warned of a new wave of repression against dissent.

Police officers detain a protestor with a poster so that it contains: "I'm against war," Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Moscow. (AP Photo / Denis Kamenev)

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, police in Moscow detained a protester with a poster that read: “I am against the war.” (AP Photo / Denis Kamenev)

“There will be new (criminal) cases involving trials for subversion, espionage, sedition, anti-war protests, arrests of journalists and bloggers who have written critical posts on social media, bans on military investigations and so on,” prominent human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on Facebook. .

“It’s hard to say how big this new wave will be, since everything has already been suppressed.”

Despite pressure from authorities, more than a thousand people gathered in central Moscow on Thursday evening, chanting “No war!” Passing cars are honking their horns.

Hundreds descended on the streets in St. Petersburg and dozens in Yekaterinburg.

“This is the most embarrassing and terrible day of my life. I couldn’t even go to work. My country is an aggressor. I hate Putin. What more can be done to open people’s eyes?” Yekaterina Kuznetsova, a 40-year-old engineer who joined the protest in St. Petersburg, told the AP.

Russia’s government line was in turmoil. The speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matvienko, accused those who spoke out against the attack of thinking only of “temporary problems.”

State television covered the attack, in line with what Putin said in his televised address.

Russia 1 TV host Olga Skabeva called it an attempt to “save the people of Donbass from Nazi rule” and said it was “an important juncture in history, without exaggeration.”

