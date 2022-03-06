Russians seize control of staff at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications



The Russian military has now placed personnel under its command at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and cut off its ability to communicate with Ukraine’s nuclear controller, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday.

The Zaporizhjia nuclear power plant, located about 350 miles southeast of Kyiv, was largely occupied by Russian troops on Friday after a Russian missile set fire to a five-story training facility adjacent to it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that “Ukraine has reported that the Russian commander’s prior approval is required for any action on plant management, including measures related to the technical operation of six reactor units.”

“In a second serious development, Ukraine stated that Russian forces at the site had shut down some mobile networks and the Internet so that reliable information could not be obtained from the site through normal communication channels.”

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the UN agency that phone lines, emails and faxes were no longer working on Sunday and that mobile phone communications were weak.

The IAEA has accused Russia of violating key safety guidelines for operating nuclear plants, including that “operating personnel must be able to carry out their safety and security responsibilities and have the ability to make unwanted stress-free decisions” and have “reliable communication.” Others. “

The IAEA said the fire did not affect any equipment needed, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhome confirmed that the plant’s reactors were “protected by a strong containment structure.”

Two of the plant’s six nuclear reactors were operating at or near full power on Sunday, while two were cold shut down, one was cooling for a cold reserve state, and a sixth was under planned maintenance by the end of this year.

Radiation levels at the plant were normal over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” following the attack.

“Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ashes,” Zelensky said, according to a translation of his remarks. “Now it’s not just a warning, it’s real.”

The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian forces on the first day of their attack. More than 200 Chernobyl technicians and guards have not returned since February 23, the IAEA said.