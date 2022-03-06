World

Russians seize control of staff at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russians seize control of staff at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications
Written by admin
Russians seize control of staff at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications

Russians seize control of staff at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Russian military has now placed personnel under its command at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and cut off its ability to communicate with Ukraine’s nuclear controller, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday.

The Zaporizhjia nuclear power plant, located about 350 miles southeast of Kyiv, was largely occupied by Russian troops on Friday after a Russian missile set fire to a five-story training facility adjacent to it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that “Ukraine has reported that the Russian commander’s prior approval is required for any action on plant management, including measures related to the technical operation of six reactor units.”

“In a second serious development, Ukraine stated that Russian forces at the site had shut down some mobile networks and the Internet so that reliable information could not be obtained from the site through normal communication channels.”

This handout photo, provided by the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Generation Company Energoatom, shows a fire at the Zaporizhiya nuclear plant - the largest in Europe - on Friday morning, March 4, 2022 in Energodar, Ukraine, after it was attracted by Russian forces.

This handout photo, provided by the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Generation Company Energoatom, shows a fire at the Zaporizhiya nuclear plant – the largest in Europe – on Friday morning, March 4, 2022 in Energodar, Ukraine, after it was attracted by Russian forces.
(Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generation Company Energotom via AP)

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the UN agency that phone lines, emails and faxes were no longer working on Sunday and that mobile phone communications were weak.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

READ Also  Officials – Gadget Clock

The IAEA has accused Russia of violating key safety guidelines for operating nuclear plants, including that “operating personnel must be able to carry out their safety and security responsibilities and have the ability to make unwanted stress-free decisions” and have “reliable communication.” Others. “

This image, taken from a video released by the Zaporizhzhi nuclear power plant, shows a bright flaming object landing on the grounds of the nuclear power plant in Ennhodar, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

This image, taken from a video released by the Zaporizhzhi nuclear power plant, shows a bright flaming object landing on the grounds of the nuclear power plant in Ennhodar, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022.
(AP becomes Japorizhiya Nuclear Power Plant)

The IAEA said the fire did not affect any equipment needed, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhome confirmed that the plant’s reactors were “protected by a strong containment structure.”

Two of the plant’s six nuclear reactors were operating at or near full power on Sunday, while two were cold shut down, one was cooling for a cold reserve state, and a sixth was under planned maintenance by the end of this year.

‘Last Bullet’: Ukrainians respond to calls from all walks of life, take up arms against Russia

Radiation levels at the plant were normal over the weekend.

A satellite image with overlaid graphics shows a military vehicle next to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Photo taken on February 25, 2022.

A satellite image with overlaid graphics shows a military vehicle next to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Photo taken on February 25, 2022.
(Via BlackSky / Handout REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” following the attack.

“Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ashes,” Zelensky said, according to a translation of his remarks. “Now it’s not just a warning, it’s real.”

READ Also  New York’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 4% For First Time Since November – Gadget Clock

The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian forces on the first day of their attack. More than 200 Chernobyl technicians and guards have not returned since February 23, the IAEA said.

#Russians #seize #control #staff #Europes #largest #nuclear #power #plant #Ukraine #cut #communications

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ‘My Motive Was Get In There And See If People Need Help’ – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment