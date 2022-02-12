Russia’s Diana Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case



Russian ice dancer Diana Davis was largely silent as partner Gleb Smallkin snapped to reporters on Saturday night to ask about Davis’ mother, embarrassed figure skating instructor Iteri Tutbridge and 15-year-old Camilla Valliver in a doping case.

After the pair’s strong performance in the rhythm dance competition, Davis looked uncomfortable as he closed the questions as he held Smolkin tight. He didn’t say much, except to tell a reporter that the animal tissue box stuffed in his hand was a dog and he was happy. Davis was born in Las Vegas and holds dual Russian citizenship.

Smolkin spoke on his behalf, reprimanding reporters for asking about Tutbridge and Valiva. Tutbridge was on hand to watch his daughter perform.

“We talked to her mother but not about the news, just in general, because it’s her mother,” Smallkin said. “She’s not our coach. She’s just Diana’s mother, and she supports us. She’s here with us.”

Smallkin and Davis scored 71.66 points in their program, which was set by Black Eyed Peas to “Boom Boom Pow” and Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj’s “Boom BD Boom”. It’s not enough to threaten a place on the podium, but it easily puts you among the top 20 dancers to move on to Monday’s free dance.

Tutberidze is the coach behind Russia’s figure skating dynasty who is now at the center of a doping investigation into his star student. Davis also skates for Sambo 70, the club that coaches his famous mother.

Tutbridge was criticized for working with personal gold-winning favorite Valivar during the Beijing Games. Valiva tested positive for the banned drug in December and is now awaiting a decision from the sports arbitration tribunal on Monday to see if he can continue competing in the Olympics.

Tootbridge rarely spoke to the media and broke his silence on the case a few hours ago, telling Russian TV: “We are absolutely certain that Camilla is innocent and clean.”

Skater trained by Tutberidze has dominated the competition for eight years, but critics have expressed concern about their short careers – many retiring as teenagers – and the tendency to suffer serious injuries.

Colleagues Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who came in second with a strong program later in the night, said they supported Valiva, who was upset with the situation and was seen crying in practice.

“She’s a strong girl,” Katsalapov said. “(Victoria) tells her to calm down a bit, even if there are difficult situations around her now.”