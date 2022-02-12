Sports

Russia’s Diana Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia’s Diana Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case
Written by admin
Russia’s Diana Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case

Russia’s Diana Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case

Russian ice dancer Diana Davis was largely silent as partner Gleb Smallkin snapped to reporters on Saturday night to ask about Davis’ mother, embarrassed figure skating instructor Iteri Tutbridge and 15-year-old Camilla Valliver in a doping case.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

After the pair’s strong performance in the rhythm dance competition, Davis looked uncomfortable as he closed the questions as he held Smolkin tight. He didn’t say much, except to tell a reporter that the animal tissue box stuffed in his hand was a dog and he was happy. Davis was born in Las Vegas and holds dual Russian citizenship.

Smolkin spoke on his behalf, reprimanding reporters for asking about Tutbridge and Valiva. Tutbridge was on hand to watch his daughter perform.

“We talked to her mother but not about the news, just in general, because it’s her mother,” Smallkin said. “She’s not our coach. She’s just Diana’s mother, and she supports us. She’s here with us.”

Diana Davis and Gleb Smallkin of the Russian Olympic Committee respond to their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Diana Davis and Gleb Smallkin of the Russian Olympic Committee respond to their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
(AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

Smallkin and Davis scored 71.66 points in their program, which was set by Black Eyed Peas to “Boom Boom Pow” and Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj’s “Boom BD Boom”. It’s not enough to threaten a place on the podium, but it easily puts you among the top 20 dancers to move on to Monday’s free dance.

READ Also  April Ross and Alix Klineman of the U.S. Win Beach Volleyball Gold

Tutberidze is the coach behind Russia’s figure skating dynasty who is now at the center of a doping investigation into his star student. Davis also skates for Sambo 70, the club that coaches his famous mother.

Tutbridge was criticized for working with personal gold-winning favorite Valivar during the Beijing Games. Valiva tested positive for the banned drug in December and is now awaiting a decision from the sports arbitration tribunal on Monday to see if he can continue competing in the Olympics.

Tootbridge rarely spoke to the media and broke his silence on the case a few hours ago, telling Russian TV: “We are absolutely certain that Camilla is innocent and clean.”

Skater trained by Tutberidze has dominated the competition for eight years, but critics have expressed concern about their short careers – many retiring as teenagers – and the tendency to suffer serious injuries.

Colleagues Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who came in second with a strong program later in the night, said they supported Valiva, who was upset with the situation and was seen crying in practice.

“She’s a strong girl,” Katsalapov said. “(Victoria) tells her to calm down a bit, even if there are difficult situations around her now.”

#Russias #Diana #Davis #mum #moms #role #Olympic #doping #case

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Rumour Has It: Man Utd ready to give up on Sancho, Barca re-open Martinez talks

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment