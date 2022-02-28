World

Russia’s failures could lead to more indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainians, former Navy intel officer says

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia’s failures could lead to more indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainians, former Navy intel officer says
Written by admin
Russia’s failures could lead to more indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainians, former Navy intel officer says

Russia’s failures could lead to more indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainians, former Navy intel officer says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A retired naval captain and former intelligence officer told Gadget Clock that Russia could launch more indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainians because of its failure to quickly capture the capital.

Clock:

“Since they have not been as successful as expected, I think we can unfortunately see Russian forces behave a little more arbitrarily,” said Steven Horrell, now a non-resident senior fellow at the Centre’s Transatlantic Defense and Security Program. European policy analysis. “It will begin to turn into a more humanitarian crisis.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP Getty Images)
(Getty Images via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP)

Monday marks the fifth day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western intelligence has speculated that the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, could fall to Russian control in a few days. But the Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, have thwarted Russia’s progress and retained control of most of the country, including Kyiv.

Russia, Ukraine end talks, huge explosion Kyiv: live update

“Weaknesses are expected from Zelensky and other leaders,” Harrell said. The Russians can “trust some of their own press releases about Ukraine’s lack of national identity.”

“All this has been proven false,” he continued. “The Ukrainian people have rallied, and Zelensky has shown great leadership.”

A scene from a burning oil depot near Vasilkiv, a military base in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, is reported to have been hit by shelling, February 27, 2022. REUTERS / Maksim Levin

A scene from a burning oil depot near Vasilkiv, a military base in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, is reported to have been hit by shelling, February 27, 2022. REUTERS / Maksim Levin
(Reuters / Maxim Levine)

READ Also  NY Attorney General Sounds Alarm – Gadget Clock

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries to Kiev on mission to assassinate Zelensky: report

However, according to Harel, Russia is still holding the upper hand.

“The Russians still have the potential,” he said. “I think the overall objective is … to take the capital, behead Ukraine and establish a friendly government and try to occupy the area year after year.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a high-level warning to Russia’s nuclear powers over the weekend.

Harrell told Gadget Clock that Putin’s “nuclear strategy” was a dangerous one, but that the “global condemnation” of the declaration was the appropriate response.

Putin has also expressed a desire to bring Georgia and other former Soviet states under Russian influence. Harel told Gadget Clock that given the challenges facing his forces in Ukraine, Putin could think twice about engaging in any operation to overtake other sovereign states.

Steven Horrell, Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis Non-Resident

Steven Horrell, Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis Non-Resident
(Gadget Clock Digital)

“Of course, the calculus of any strategic operational level has to change with the lack of success in the first five days,” Harel said.

#Russias #failures #lead #indiscriminate #attacks #Ukrainians #Navy #intel #officer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Evacuations in British Columbia Continue After Flooding and Mudslides

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment