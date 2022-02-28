Russia’s failures could lead to more indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainians, former Navy intel officer says



A retired naval captain and former intelligence officer told Gadget Clock that Russia could launch more indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainians because of its failure to quickly capture the capital.

“Since they have not been as successful as expected, I think we can unfortunately see Russian forces behave a little more arbitrarily,” said Steven Horrell, now a non-resident senior fellow at the Centre’s Transatlantic Defense and Security Program. European policy analysis. “It will begin to turn into a more humanitarian crisis.”

Monday marks the fifth day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western intelligence has speculated that the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, could fall to Russian control in a few days. But the Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, have thwarted Russia’s progress and retained control of most of the country, including Kyiv.

“Weaknesses are expected from Zelensky and other leaders,” Harrell said. The Russians can “trust some of their own press releases about Ukraine’s lack of national identity.”

“All this has been proven false,” he continued. “The Ukrainian people have rallied, and Zelensky has shown great leadership.”

However, according to Harel, Russia is still holding the upper hand.

“The Russians still have the potential,” he said. “I think the overall objective is … to take the capital, behead Ukraine and establish a friendly government and try to occupy the area year after year.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a high-level warning to Russia’s nuclear powers over the weekend.

Harrell told Gadget Clock that Putin’s “nuclear strategy” was a dangerous one, but that the “global condemnation” of the declaration was the appropriate response.

Putin has also expressed a desire to bring Georgia and other former Soviet states under Russian influence. Harel told Gadget Clock that given the challenges facing his forces in Ukraine, Putin could think twice about engaging in any operation to overtake other sovereign states.

“Of course, the calculus of any strategic operational level has to change with the lack of success in the first five days,” Harel said.