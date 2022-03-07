Russia’s ‘hooliganism’ law could put anti-war protesters in jail for up to 8 years, expert says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s “hooliganism” law could hold up to eight years in prison for more than 13,000 anti-war protesters arrested across the country.

The Criminal Code of the Department of “Hooliganism” of the Russian Federation states that it is defined as “a serious violation of public order, which is a clear disrespect to society.”

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital that protesters would be charged with “hooliganism” and could face up to five to eight years in prison. Fisherman

Ukrainian officials report airport attack, humanitarian corridor fails again: Live Update

As of Sunday, Russian authorities had arrested 13,000 people in various anti-war protests across the country.

OVD-information An independent human rights project focusing on political persecution in Russia released the image on Sunday.

Russia’s arrests come after it stepped up efforts to quell any opposition to government aggression in Ukraine, including blocking several of the country’s social media outlets, including Facebook and Twitter.

Tatiana Usmanova, a Russian anti-war activist, apologized to Ukrainians after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a “special military operation.” Ukraine February 24, “Our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

NATO countries have the “green light” to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Blinken said

“I want to apologize to the Ukrainians. We did not vote for those who started the war,” he said.

Asked if Russia would consider sending thousands of protesters to prison year after year, Koffler said yes.

“It’s Russia. They can do whatever you want. Stalin has killed millions of people,” Koffler said.

Koffler said Russia’s security services were protecting Putin’s rule not only from foreign opponents, but also from dissidents.

The United States and Poland are talking about helping Ukraine procure warplanes

“Any dissent is being immediately exposed and suppressed so that it does not become uncontrollable,” Koffler said.

He said Russia’s anti-war protesters were taking “huge risks” by taking part in the protests.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin Friday signed into law a law that could sentence journalists to 15 years in prison if they report false information about the military.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this report