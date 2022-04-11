Russia’s implementation of ‘artificial timeline’ poses ‘disastrous consequences,’ expert warns



Russia is keen to claim victory in Ukraine as a significant day for the country, but one expert is warning of the “catastrophic consequences” of implementing an “artificial timeline” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin is expected to step up its attacks. .

Describes a retreat where Putin “gradually ends the phase of active conflict fighting” in order to achieve his goals and end what he started . Plans to defeat America, “Fox told News Digital that Putin’s plans to enter politics and establish a timetable for an end to his war with Ukraine would probably have a negative effect.

May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory over Germany in World War II, is a date on which Putin is said to feel pressured to achieve some sort of victory in Ukraine.

“Putin has introduced an artificial timeline to end his war against Ukraine on May 9, a very significant holiday in Russia, culturally – the victory of the Soviet army against Nazi Germany,” Koffler said. “This year marks the 77th anniversary of the defeat of German forces in World War II. Incorporating politics into that military strategy is always fraught with catastrophic consequences.”

Citing an example, the former intelligence official said President Biden “learned the hard way when he rushed US troops to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in an attempt to claim victory before the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our homeland.”

Koffler stressed that Putin’s decision to appoint General Alexander Dvornikov as the new commander in charge of the operation in Ukraine has led Russia’s military strategy to “a war-torn world”.

Distinguishing between the two strategies, Kaffler said the blockade focuses on “war.” [the] Russia’s brutal crackdown on civilians with the intention of forcing the opposition to negotiate for peace on Russia’s favorable terms to end the siege of the city and the suffering of civilians. “

The scorched earth, Kaffler noted, “is associated with the retreat of the armed forces.” The main objective of the Scorched Earth Strategy is to “destroy key military, command and control and key infrastructure targets that are critical to its effectiveness and survival,” he said.

The retreating forces, he warned, would destroy anything that could be destroyed, including food, supplies, fuel and transportation.

Regarding Dvornikov, Koffler said the new general, who oversaw Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “has extensive experience in waging a bloody war in Syria” and is “known for his brutal tactics in Aleppo.”

Dvornikov rose to prominence as the head of the Russian force that Moscow deployed to Syria in 2015 to defend the regime of President Bashar al-Assad amid the country’s devastating civil war.

“Putin wants Dvornikov to push last and end the conflict in Ukraine, at least in its ‘hot’ phase, before turning it into a ‘frozen’ conflict,” Koffler said. “Putin wants Dvornikov to leave a deep psychological mark on Ukraine’s population so that other post-Soviet states may consider joining the West.”

“On the 45th day of Putin’s war against Ukraine, the risk of uncontrolled escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is now at an all-time high,” he added. In addition, Koffler said, the Kremlin is “pre-determined for the mental state of the worst situations” and “primarily for misinterpreting US-Poland military exercises – which are of a defensive nature – offensive and perhaps as a pre-cursor for the United States.” NATO intervenes in the conflict as a fighter. “

“This exercise is in line with the US and Western leaders’ narratives of ‘war criminals, regime change’, including the recent call by former NATO chief Sir Richard Sheriff that ‘the alliance must be prepared for war with Russia,'” Putin warned. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

