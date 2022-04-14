Russia’s invasion of Ukraine failed on numerous fronts, so Putin turns to ‘Plan D’ to ‘save face’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Katie McFarland told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia has fallen behind in “Plan D” after failing to maintain a long blockade in Kiev.

Russia has reassessed its strategy and started focusing on securing eastern Ukraine on March 25, leading to a surprise withdrawal from Kiev and surrounding cities – a move that some intelligence and military experts claim is little more than an attempt to save face. A military disaster.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Their plan A was to launch a massive offensive on the border and assume that Ukraine would surrender NATO membership and Donbass,” McFarland said. “When Ukraine did not, Russia’s Plan B was to attack and take control within a few days.”

“When that doesn’t happen, Russia goes to Plan C – protracted war and blockade,” he continued. “When that didn’t work out, they moved on to Plan D – formerly consolidation and a frozen conflict on the border: bring it back to the country successfully, return to the rest of Ukraine in a few years.”

McFarland said that the prevailing belief before the aggression – including that – was that Russia’s goal was to take over the Donbass / Eastern Provinces. He described the entire attack as a Russian intelligence and military failure, stressing that Russia had failed to meet the expectations of Ukraine’s leaders and people.

“Perhaps, they thought Ukraine’s leaders had been bought and they would flee, and Russia could establish a puppet government,” he added.

Putin shakes Ukraine war leadership Defense officials warn of eastward focus

Frederick Cagan, director of the Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute, went a step further, saying the Donbass region was little more than a “consolation prize” for “abandoning” Putin’s campaign.

“The overall purpose of the attack was to replace the Zelensky government with a government that could control Moscow,” Kagan said. “That attempt failed.”

Kagan explained that the “Putin World” explanation was that Russia had “strangely” achieved its objectives around Kiev, and that Moscow was now working to secure the land claimed by the recognized proxy republics.

Former Ukrainian president: Putin is waging a ‘war against humanity’, ‘atrocities happen every day’

However, protecting these territories could serve a long-term purpose, which is to erode the territory of Ukraine and improve future offensive efforts.

“The more Ukrainian territory, the harder it is for Russia to maintain an independent Ukraine over time, and the more chance Putin has to attack again after building up his military or doing other things to achieve the goal of an independent collapse. The Ukrainian government,” Kagan argued. Gave.

Extreme losses in Ukraine have prompted Russia to rush “outwardly” to rebuild its military with more robust recruitment efforts and other short-cut methods that would allow it to field some of its troops.

In the end, Kagan believes that as long as Putin or “Putinism” remains influential in Russia, it will continue to try to destroy an independent Ukraine.

“It was never about Donbass and it wasn’t about NATO in the first place,” Cagan said. “[Putin] He does not acknowledge that Ukraine has the right to an independent government, nor does he acknowledge Ukraine’s sovereignty, nor does it recognize its existence as an independent state. ”