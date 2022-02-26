World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv
Written by admin
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

KyivUkraine‘s top diplomat said Saturday morning his country’s capital “survived another night” under Russian assault, as the president released a video reassuring his nation he was still there. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s message — shot outdoors on a cell phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a clear rebuttal to rumors that he might evacuate and reports that the United States had advised him to flee, CBS News’ Haley Ott reports. 

“There is lots of fake information in the internet that I called the army to give up and there’s an evacuation ongoing,” Zelensky told his nation. “I’m here, and I will not give up. We will still defend our country. Our weapon is the truth, and the truth is that we will defend our country, our land, our children. And we all will defend all of this. That’s all I want to say to you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Russia’s assault on Ukraine intensified overnight. President Vladimir Putin’s military launched coordinated artillery and missile attacks, taking aim at key sites in Kyiv and other cities in an invasion the Russian leader claims he ordered to “liberate” the neighboring country from a “neo-Nazi” regime.

His assault has drawn broad international condemnation and a dramatic show of unity from the West, with significant economic sanctions, a flood of money and military aid for Kyiv, and a bolstering of NATO’s own military forces in Eastern Europe.

But street fighting broke out in Kyiv overnight as Russian forces moved closer to capturing the capital — part of an effort, the U.S. and Ukraine believe, to overthrow Zelensky’s government and install a regime that will bow to the Kremlin.

READ Also  Michelle Alyssa Go Accused Killer Remanded in Deadly Times Square Subway Shove – Gadget Clock

As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, the fate of the country is hanging in the balance.  

Russiaâs military intervention in Ukraine continues
Firefighters work by a damaged apartment building in Kyiv which was hit by a recent shelling during Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. 

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



#Russias #invasion #Ukraine #intensifies #missile #attacks #street #fighting #Kyiv

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  First COVID-19 Shot Recipient in US Now a Vaccine Activist – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment