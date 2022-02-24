World

Russia’s Jung-e-Delan: ‘Military Operation’ against Ukraine, Blasts in many places; Putin warns – there will be such consequences on the attempt to intervene, which will never be seen

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace, but if the country is invaded, we will fight,” President Zelensky said hours after declaring a nationwide state of emergency in Ukraine.

The dispute between Russia and Ukraine is deepening. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for peace amid growing fears of Russian aggression. In his address to the nation, Zelensky also said that he had tried calling Russian President Vladimir Putin, but there was no response from the Kremlin.

In his address late Wednesday, the president rejected Russia’s claims that his country was posing a threat to Russia. He said that millions of lives would be affected by the Russian invasion. “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace, but if the country is invaded, we will fight,” Zelensky said hours after a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that “any attempt to interfere in Russian action will have consequences they have never seen before.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine, and to resolve the issue peacefully.

Russia Ukraine Crisis 2
Members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine prepare themselves in Kharkiv. (ap/file)

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has said that Russia will be solely responsible for the deaths and destruction caused by this attack. The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.

