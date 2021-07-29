Russia’s New Addition to the Space Station: When to Watch

Earlier this year, Russian space officials were talking about withdrawing from the International Space Station in 2025. But that hasn’t stopped them from sending a new addition to their segment of the outpost. This is called the Nauka module, and its design and development began over 20 years ago.

The module fills a gap in the Russian part of the station for a capsule intended for science experiments, and is considered important for the entire Russian program. It will also provide an assortment of other upgrades to the Russian section of the station.

Here’s what you need to know about the Nauka module and its arrival on the space station on Thursday.

When is the docking and how can I watch it?

The new Russian module is expected to arrive at the space station around 9:25 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday.