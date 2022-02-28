World

Russia’s role at UN under scrutiny as Ukraine calls for Security Council vote to be removed

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia’s role at UN under scrutiny as Ukraine calls for Security Council vote to be removed
Written by admin
Russia’s role at UN under scrutiny as Ukraine calls for Security Council vote to be removed

Russia’s role at UN under scrutiny as Ukraine calls for Security Council vote to be removed

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s role in the UN, where it sits in the Security Council, has been re-examined as it presides over council discussions on its aggression in Ukraine – and the Ukrainian president has demanded that Moscow withdraw its vote.

“Depriving the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, treating Russia’s actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help distribute the bodies of Russian soldiers.” [Antonio Guterres]Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted.

Zelensky calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council powers, saying Ukraine’s attack “carries signs of genocide”

Russia has vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning its aggression in Ukraine and calling for its withdrawal.

The call for Russia out of the Security Council has been backed by some Republican lawmakers. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten, has proposed a resolution urging the United Nations to remove Russia from the Security Council.

Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council Said on Twitter. “The United Nations has become a complete joke and this could be a good first step in resolving this issue.”

The charter was written as one of the five permanent (P5) members of the Soviet Union – meaning the council was vetoed on business.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia took the position of the Soviet Union – a move that was not challenged. Meanwhile, the presidency of the council rotates from month to month. Russia will be the president for February, and will be replaced by the UAE in March. The United States will chair the council in May.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Russia being excluded from the Security Council when asked about Zelensky’s call.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Russia is a member of the Security Council. It is enshrined in the UN Charter,” he told CNN. “But we are going to hold Russia accountable for disrespecting the UN Charter. And they have disintegrated in various ways. So just to indicate, 80 countries have joined us to co-sponsor the resolution, more than 50 countries have joined our forum.” Calling for aggression does not mean that they are protected from criticism, that they are protected from isolation, and that they are protected from condemnation. “

READ Also  Demand will not be able to meet food supply in North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un said people should eat less food untill 2025

Experts doubt that Russia could actually withdraw from the UN membership, given the fact that Russia could veto many aspects of the Security Council’s business.

February 23, 2022: In this UNTV video, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV via AP)

February 23, 2022: In this UNTV video, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. (UNTV via AP)

“I think that the UN system experts are very skeptical that you can take Russia out of its UN membership,” Richard Goan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, told Gadget Clock in an interview. “With its veto.

Goan also said that while possible, members should be aware of the consequences of Russia’s expulsion from the UN.

“There is clearly a moral rationale for doing this, it would obviously be very satisfactory as a political signal, but we should also consider that talking to Russia outside the UN can be more difficult and even more annoying, making it possible. Even more disruptive.” . “

Hugh Dugan, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations, raised the possibility that Russia could theoretically suspend its membership in the General Assembly, where Russia does not have a veto, as South Africa was suspended due to apartheid in the 1970s. However, he noted that such a move would require significant political muscle and unity and would be highly time consuming.

“I have not heard of any such effort,” he said.

It is not uncommon for vetoes to be used to block steps on Russia’s own crisis. The Soviet Union vetoed the Security Council vote on the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia.

In the case of the presidency, the symbolism of leading Russia’s own negotiations in its own affairs is remarkable, it is not clear that its presidency is influencing those questions.

READ Also  Petition asks for reduced sentence or pardon of Houston truck driver Rogel Aguilera Mederos sentenced to 110 years

Nikki Haley says Biden Admin should expel Russia from UN Human Rights Council

“If the U.S. president, they could call for more advice, they could issue a statement on behalf of the council, a presidential statement, a summary of the activity, and you could do some editorial on that,” Dugan said. , Insisting that Russia’s real power lies in its veto, not the power of the rotating president.

“I think people overestimate the importance of the presidency of the Security Council, it is basically a systematic, diplomatic act and Russia is presiding over all these meetings on Ukraine, it has not been able to close the council every other day since Monday. [Saturday] The situation is for reference in the General Assembly, “said Goan.

UN Ambassador-designate to the United States Linda Thomas-Greenfield is testifying in Washington on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill.

UN Ambassador-designate to the United States Linda Thomas-Greenfield is testifying in Washington on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill.
(AP via Michael Reynolds / Pool)

However, both experts acknowledge that Russia is leading the UN response to its attack, which could provide impetus for bad optics coming out of Turtle Bay, and some self-analysis down the road.

“On the surface, to the street guy, it looks very hypocritical with this agency giving that regime a podium,” Dugan said.

“What I understand now is that a very large number of UN members, and not just European members, really think that this is highlighting some basic inefficiency and some basic anarchy. How the UN works and when the immediate drama of war is expected “We are going to hear a lot about UN reform, although I do not know what it will actually do at the end of the day,” Goan said.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council sits, critics point out that Russia, along with other human rights violators such as China and Cuba, has been chosen to sit in that body. The Trump administration removed the United States from the council in 2018, but the Biden administration wanted re-election and won.

Haley said in a statement to Gadget Clock on Friday that “the Biden administration rushed to return to the Human Rights Council shortly after Russia joined.” “They should call for Russia’s immediate expulsion.”

READ Also  In South Sudan, Vaccines Are Overshadowed by Pressing Needs

But as another debate erupts over how the UN conducts its business, Goan emphasized that the UN is doing much better elsewhere, including recent humanitarian measures, in places like Afghanistan.

“The UN has survived for 75 years, it has failed to stop many wars during that time, but in some cases it has done well and we must remember that it is currently playing a positive role in some of the crises that are off the radar.” “It simply came to our notice then.


#Russias #role #scrutiny #Ukraine #calls #Security #Council #vote #removed

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment