Russia's role at UN under scrutiny as Ukraine calls for Security Council vote to be removed



Russia’s role in the UN, where it sits in the Security Council, has been re-examined as it presides over council discussions on its aggression in Ukraine – and the Ukrainian president has demanded that Moscow withdraw its vote.

“Depriving the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, treating Russia’s actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help distribute the bodies of Russian soldiers.” [Antonio Guterres]Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted.

Russia has vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning its aggression in Ukraine and calling for its withdrawal.

The call for Russia out of the Security Council has been backed by some Republican lawmakers. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten, has proposed a resolution urging the United Nations to remove Russia from the Security Council.

Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council Said on Twitter. “The United Nations has become a complete joke and this could be a good first step in resolving this issue.”

The charter was written as one of the five permanent (P5) members of the Soviet Union – meaning the council was vetoed on business.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia took the position of the Soviet Union – a move that was not challenged. Meanwhile, the presidency of the council rotates from month to month. Russia will be the president for February, and will be replaced by the UAE in March. The United States will chair the council in May.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Russia being excluded from the Security Council when asked about Zelensky’s call.

“Russia is a member of the Security Council. It is enshrined in the UN Charter,” he told CNN. “But we are going to hold Russia accountable for disrespecting the UN Charter. And they have disintegrated in various ways. So just to indicate, 80 countries have joined us to co-sponsor the resolution, more than 50 countries have joined our forum.” Calling for aggression does not mean that they are protected from criticism, that they are protected from isolation, and that they are protected from condemnation. “

Experts doubt that Russia could actually withdraw from the UN membership, given the fact that Russia could veto many aspects of the Security Council’s business.

“I think that the UN system experts are very skeptical that you can take Russia out of its UN membership,” Richard Goan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, told Gadget Clock in an interview. “With its veto.

Goan also said that while possible, members should be aware of the consequences of Russia’s expulsion from the UN.

“There is clearly a moral rationale for doing this, it would obviously be very satisfactory as a political signal, but we should also consider that talking to Russia outside the UN can be more difficult and even more annoying, making it possible. Even more disruptive.” . “

Hugh Dugan, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations, raised the possibility that Russia could theoretically suspend its membership in the General Assembly, where Russia does not have a veto, as South Africa was suspended due to apartheid in the 1970s. However, he noted that such a move would require significant political muscle and unity and would be highly time consuming.

“I have not heard of any such effort,” he said.

It is not uncommon for vetoes to be used to block steps on Russia’s own crisis. The Soviet Union vetoed the Security Council vote on the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia.

In the case of the presidency, the symbolism of leading Russia’s own negotiations in its own affairs is remarkable, it is not clear that its presidency is influencing those questions.

“If the U.S. president, they could call for more advice, they could issue a statement on behalf of the council, a presidential statement, a summary of the activity, and you could do some editorial on that,” Dugan said. , Insisting that Russia’s real power lies in its veto, not the power of the rotating president.

“I think people overestimate the importance of the presidency of the Security Council, it is basically a systematic, diplomatic act and Russia is presiding over all these meetings on Ukraine, it has not been able to close the council every other day since Monday. [Saturday] The situation is for reference in the General Assembly, “said Goan.

However, both experts acknowledge that Russia is leading the UN response to its attack, which could provide impetus for bad optics coming out of Turtle Bay, and some self-analysis down the road.

“On the surface, to the street guy, it looks very hypocritical with this agency giving that regime a podium,” Dugan said.

“What I understand now is that a very large number of UN members, and not just European members, really think that this is highlighting some basic inefficiency and some basic anarchy. How the UN works and when the immediate drama of war is expected “We are going to hear a lot about UN reform, although I do not know what it will actually do at the end of the day,” Goan said.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council sits, critics point out that Russia, along with other human rights violators such as China and Cuba, has been chosen to sit in that body. The Trump administration removed the United States from the council in 2018, but the Biden administration wanted re-election and won.

Haley said in a statement to Gadget Clock on Friday that “the Biden administration rushed to return to the Human Rights Council shortly after Russia joined.” “They should call for Russia’s immediate expulsion.”

But as another debate erupts over how the UN conducts its business, Goan emphasized that the UN is doing much better elsewhere, including recent humanitarian measures, in places like Afghanistan.

“The UN has survived for 75 years, it has failed to stop many wars during that time, but in some cases it has done well and we must remember that it is currently playing a positive role in some of the crises that are off the radar.” “It simply came to our notice then.