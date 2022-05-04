Russia’s top general visited Ukraine as Putin’s military falters, US says



Russia’s top military official has visited Ukraine on a fact-finding and surveillance mission after Russian forces failed to make progress in the offensive, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the country late last weekend and over the weekend. Some Ukrainian reports have claimed that Gerasimov was wounded in an attack in Ukraine during a visit, but the United States has not confirmed that report.

Russian military is now storming the Mariupol steel factory, Ukrainian military says

Although Russia appears to be committed to occupying Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to officials, Ukrainian forces have managed to push the Russians 20-30 miles out of the city.

The Russian attack had virtually no effect on the West’s ability to provide aid to Ukrainian forces and civilians.

Ukraine had earlier said on Wednesday that Russia had launched a “powerful” offensive in the town of Mariupol, Ukraine’s last stronghold. Mariupol has seen almost incessant shelling from Russian troops since the offensive began in late February.

Ukrainian forces have been stuck in a steel plant for weeks. Although the Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials say they have lost contact with forces there.

The two armies agreed to a brief ceasefire this weekend to remove some civilians from the plant. Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boichenko made it clear on Tuesday that most of those evacuated were refugees from other cities, not Mariupol residents.

“The previous eviction, which took place yesterday, which was presented by several media outlets as information that they are Mariupol residents who have left, is not true. These people who were evacuated had no connection with Mariupol residents. They came from another city Boichenko said.