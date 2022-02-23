World

Russia’s Ukraine invasion makes waves in Ohio Senate race

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spilling over into Ohio’s Senate GOP primaries, and it highlights divisions among Republicans over how to deal with foreign alliances and threats from countries like Russia.

Republican candidates Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons and Jedi Vance fell behind.

In exchange, in statements and on social media, some Republicans emphasize the difference between those who say the United States should focus on its internal affairs and those who speak out in favor of a stronger foreign policy against competitors like Russia.

Vance accuses the other two candidates of “jumping on America’s last bandwagon.” Timken, meanwhile, says Americans want leaders to “stand up against our enemies” and Gibbons’ campaign says Vance is “choosing to cast false accusations.”

Mandel-Harper Ohio Senate Debate Railroad closes in Cleveland

After Russia sent troops to Ukraine on Monday, Timken denounced President Biden’s “weak and foolish leadership” with a series of “bad policies” that “encouraged Russia.”

“Although I am 100% opposed to sending US troops to Ukraine and believe that military intervention would be a mistake, Biden must immediately impose sanctions and respond with force,” Timken said.

“I believe that ‘America First’ means protecting American security interests at home and abroad, and that a Russian-controlled Ukraine will directly affect energy prices, causing Ohioans to pay more for gas pumps, fuel food inflation and more supply chain delivery.” “It’s a vague signal to China, North Korea and Iran that the United States and our allies are weak,” Timken added.

Gibbons added that Russia must “remain politically and economically isolated and face tough economic sanctions.” He added that President Biden’s “policy of appeasement had failed. His January statement telegraphed a clear message of Vladimir Putin’s weakness by not responding to Russia’s ‘small incursion into Ukraine’.”

But Vance’s response is that candidates are focusing on an issue that doesn’t really affect Americans at home but could lose blood and wealth thousands of miles away.

[T]He says Russia-Ukraine border dispute has nothing to do with our national security, interfering does not serve any American interests.

– JD Vance, Ohio GOP Senate candidate

“Vladimir Putin is an evil man who has done a lot of bad things during his rule,” Vance said. “But save me from working affection for Ukraine, a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, it was as close to functioning democracy in 2022 as it was in Afghanistan when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”

Vance says he is praying for innocent Ukrainians, but it is not the job of the United States to get involved.

“[T]”Our national security has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine border dispute, no American interest is served by intervention, and … the obsession of our foolish leaders towards Ukraine does nothing but distract us from the real problem,” he added.

Vance said Gibbons and Timken’s statements reflect the foreign policy of Republican Liz Cheney, R-Way, rather than former President Donald Trump. And he added that politicians should focus on the border crisis and the drug crisis instead.

But Timken and Gibbons withdrew their campaigns because no candidate wanted to send troops to Ukraine and they were only supporting the United States to stand up for its interests.

“Ohions want a senator who can walk, chew gum and make America first,” Timken tweeted.

“Mike Gibbons is 100% opposed to the deployment of American troops in Ukraine, and as stated in the release, instead of focusing on how Joe Biden failed, the Jedi is frustrated and chooses to carry out a false attack – again proving he is not ready to be a US senator,” said Gibbons spokeswoman Bryana. Kramer.

Timken is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, Vance is a venture capitalist and author of the book “Hillbilly Elegie” and an investment banker in Gibbons Cleveland.

The Ukraine feud in the Ohio GOP Senate primary is the latest heated event to prove to be the most likely flaming race in the medium term. GOP candidates, including state Sen. Matt Dolan and former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, are also vying for former president Donald Trump.

The man who wins the GOP primary could face Republican Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the general election, although he faces a long-shot but strong primary opponent from progressive Morgan Harper.

