Russia’s Ukraine war forces citizens to scramble for safety: ‘No one was expecting this’



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine came as a shock to many of its residents who are now fleeing to safety.

“No one expected that,” Tania Bajanova, 34, who lives in central Kiev, told Gadget Clock on Thursday morning. “I’m trying to stay calm because panic is not a good thing, but everyone here is scared. It’s not possible to leave the city because of the traffic.”

Bajanova had planned to leave Kiev for Barcelona, ​​Spain on Thursday evening but in the end decided that it was no longer possible, especially since the Ukrainian airports were closed.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It bothers me that I just missed one day. That one day can change my life a lot.”

Bajanova was born to Russian parents in the USSR and has lived in Ukraine since the country’s independence in 1991. “At home, we speak Russian,” he said

However, he emphasized that his nationality was Ukrainian. “I don’t, and I haven’t seen anyone who thinks we should be part of Russia,” he continued. “We are now our own country, and although we have some problems, we are happy to live here in Ukraine. If I wanted to stay in Russia, I would have already moved there.”

Russia has invaded Ukraine in the largest European invasion since World War II

The situation is even more dire in the city of Luhansk in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

“It’s a full-blown war,” a father of two living on the outskirts of Luhansk, who only wanted to be identified as a surgeon, told Gadget Clock. “We can hear the roar of gunfire,” he said. “The city is empty, it never was.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree formally recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as their own republics.

“On the day of recognition, the Russian military immediately moved into our city.” “After Putin’s decision to recognize the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), it has become even more frightening here,” Sergei said.

Russian-backed separatists have controlled Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014, but Putin’s official recognition of the region as an isolated republic could lead to a permanent presence of Russian troops in the region.

Residents of Ukraine described the Russian attack as “terrifying”

On Wednesday evening, before Russia launched its full-scale offensive, it explained the tensions felt in the surgery area. He said late last week that the so-called “government” of the LPR had begun removing women and children from Russia. He added that the government has forced men between the ages of 18 and 55 to “stand up for their country … even those who have never carried a weapon in their lives.”

Surgery says she only wants peace so she can raise her two sons.

“I am not at all worried about the geographical and political part of this conflict,” he said. “It’s important that people can live in peace again, dream, plan, build a career and start a family. I want my children to be able to play safely with friends, go to school কোন it’s called a country, It doesn’t matter to me. “

None of the Ukrainians who spoke to Gadget Clock for this report took comfort in President Biden’s response to the crisis.

“In my opinion, the U.S. response to these incidents has been very mild,” Surgery said, referring to the rollout of the ban announced by Biden on Wednesday.

Bajanova echoed that sentiment in Kiev.

“What they’re saying is ‘deep concern’. These are just words. We need action.”