Rustamji also went inside the Tiger Shroff luxury apartment of the paramount family

Tiger Shroff, one of Bollywood’s A-listed actors, has recently bought a luxury apartment in the most expensive part of Mumbai, which is getting a lot of buzz in the corridors of the industry. This is the place where many big celebrities live and living here is everyone’s dream. Tiger Shroff has taken over the house at Rustamji Paramount in Khar West, Mumbai, which is counted among the most expensive areas.

Tiger will be accompanied by his parents Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. All three have recently shifted to this new home. Please note that Tiger Shroff’s family previously lived in a rented building on Carter Road. But now he has shifted to a new home. It has 8 bedrooms.



In front is a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The complex also has a fitness station and an artificial rock climbing area. There is also a point where all celebrities can cool down comfortably.

Speaking of the commercial front, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in the movie ‘Ganapat’, the teaser of which has just been released. He will also be seen in ‘Hiropanti 2’ which is currently shooting.

