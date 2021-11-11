Ruth Ann Minner, Down-to-Earth Governor of Delaware, Dies at 86
Ruth Ann Miner, who was raised by a stakeholder and dropped out of high school but became the first and only woman to serve as governor of Delaware, died Thursday at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was 86 years old.
Lisa Peel, one of her grandchildren, said the fall was due to complications.
At her memorial service Wednesday in Milford, President Biden spoke at length about Ms. Miner, calling her “a dear friend” and “one of the most remarkable and inspiring people I’ve ever met.” Mr Biden, a former US senator from Delaware, said he and she had spoken often when one or the other was “in political trouble”.
Ms. Miner, a middle-of-the-road Democrat who was conservative on economic issues and progressive on social issues, served as governor from 2001 to 2009. Strong promoter of healthcare and clean environment, she highlighted in 2002. Successfully pushing one of the country’s first smoking bans in public places, despite strong opposition from many in Delaware’s powerful business community.
She successfully pushed for a number of academic initiatives, including the country’s first scholarship program, offering free college admission to students who maintained their grades and stayed out of trouble. She also ran kindergarten all day.
Her other signal achievement was to preserve and protect the state’s open space, especially farmland and forests.
Growing up in a time of depression in rural Delaware, Ms. Miner brought a down-to-earth style to the state capital, Dover, known for her silly attitude and lack of hypocrisy, where a political columnist called her the state government’s “Aunt Bee,” on The Andy Griffith. References to family matriarchy.
“She was a leader who had a real equal touch,” Governor John Carney, who served as her lieutenant governor, said in a statement. After becoming poor, he added, “She brought this attitude to her job every day, and her attachment to those roots never diminished.”
At the memorial service, Mr. Biden praised her ability to empathize with people, especially those in distress, noting that she stayed on the ground and completed the work without fanfare or fancy language.
In 2000, Ms. Miner told the Associated Press that breaking down sexual barriers was not important to her when she was elected governor.
She added: “I’ve known since the election that this is important for many women. “It’s important for a lot of young girls.”
Ruth Ann Coverdale was born on January 17, 1935, in Milford, Dale. She was the youngest of five children and grew up in a nearby slaughter neck. Her father, Samuel Coverdale, was a stock cropper, and her mother, Mary Ann (Lewis) Coverdale, was a housewife.
She dropped out of high school at age 16 to work on the family farm. At age 17, she married Frank R. Ingram married her junior high school boyfriend. The couple had three sons.
Mr Ingram died of a heart attack in 1967 at the age of 34. In 1969, she married Roger Miner, with whom she ran a car towing business. He died of cancer in 1991.
She is survived by two sons, Frank Ingram Jr. and Wayne Ingram; Seven grandchildren; And 11 grandchildren. Her son Gary L. Ingram died in 2016.
After leaving high school, Ms. Miner decided to do something on her own – and showed her children that dropping out of school is not okay.
She began earning a high school equivalent diploma while working as a statistician at the Maryland Crop Reporting Service. Prior to getting a job as a clerk at the Delaware House of Representatives, she studied briefly at Delaware Technical and Community College, where she told The New York Times in 2001 that she was able to study the intrinsic and external aspects of State House politics.
Sherman W. She was transferred to an office job with a state representative, Tribit. When he was elected governor in 1972, he brought her along as receptionist. And then she ran to the office herself.
“It was never my intention to get deeply involved in politics,” Ms. Miner told the Times. “But in the end they came down to prove themselves.”
She was elected to the State House in 1974. After eight years there and nearly a decade in the state Senate, she ran for lieutenant governor in 1992, according to Thomas R. Carper was at the top of the ticket. They won. In 2000, after two terms as governor, Mr. Carper was elected to the U.S. Senate, and Ms. Miner was elected governor, winning 60 percent of the vote.
Until then, “she was comfortable being the only woman in the room,” he said. Peel, her granddaughter, said in an interview. And Ms. Miner was clinging to her guns, she said, until she became stubborn. She did not argue with him when she made up her mind.
She had to face a tough election battle again after four years; After a tough battle with the legislature and scandals in the state police and prison system, she entered a second term with 51 percent of the vote.
As Ms. Miner prepares to step down as governor in 2009, Mr. Biden, the newly elected vice president, joined her in paying tribute, recalling her struggle to ban smoking in public places.
“You didn’t stumble when we saw your voting number plummet,” he told her. “You were willing to risk your political life to accomplish that.”
He further said: “In this business of politics, the most important question is, what are you willing to lose? If you can’t answer that question, it’s all about ego and power and not about principle. “
#Ruth #Ann #Minner #DowntoEarth #Governor #Delaware #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.