Ruth Ann Minner, Down-to-Earth Governor of Delaware, Dies at 86

Ruth Ann Miner, who was raised by a stakeholder and dropped out of high school but became the first and only woman to serve as governor of Delaware, died Thursday at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was 86 years old.

Lisa Peel, one of her grandchildren, said the fall was due to complications.

At her memorial service Wednesday in Milford, President Biden spoke at length about Ms. Miner, calling her “a dear friend” and “one of the most remarkable and inspiring people I’ve ever met.” Mr Biden, a former US senator from Delaware, said he and she had spoken often when one or the other was “in political trouble”.

Ms. Miner, a middle-of-the-road Democrat who was conservative on economic issues and progressive on social issues, served as governor from 2001 to 2009. Strong promoter of healthcare and clean environment, she highlighted in 2002. Successfully pushing one of the country’s first smoking bans in public places, despite strong opposition from many in Delaware’s powerful business community.

She successfully pushed for a number of academic initiatives, including the country’s first scholarship program, offering free college admission to students who maintained their grades and stayed out of trouble. She also ran kindergarten all day.