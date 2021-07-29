Ruth Pearl, Mother of Murdered Reporter Daniel Pearl, Dies at 85

Ruth Pearl, mother of Daniel Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was brutally murdered by Muslim extremists in Pakistan in 2002, propelling her and her husband, Judea, into the world spotlight, died on July 20 at his home in Los Angèle. She was 85 years old.

Judea Pearl confirmed her death but did not specify the cause.

Ms Pearl, who was born in Iraq, was a retired software developer living in Los Angeles when Daniel, 38, the Journal’s bureau chief for South Asia, was kidnapped while reporting at Karachi. Despite his parents’ appeals and desperate efforts to secure his release by the US government, his captors beheaded him on February 1, 2002.

Daniel’s murder came just months after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan by the United States and its allies. His murderers pointed out to him for being American and Jewish, a fact that many observers said underscored the particularly virulent threat posed by radical Islamists.

At first, the Pearls tried to avoid the media, issuing statements and addressing a small number of journalists.