Ruth Strauss Foundation: Lords turned red on India’s second day against England and Andrew Strauss ‘Ruth for Ruth’ Day

The Lord’s Cricket Ground was completely red on the second day of the second Test between India and England. The England players wore red hats when they came on the field. The players’ names and numbers on their jerseys were also written in red.The next day, along with cricket, a public awareness campaign was launched on the field to spread the name ‘Red for Ruth’. The annual Red for Ruth Day will help raise awareness among parents and children about the challenges they face.

The foundation was actually set up by former England captain Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife Ruth. He died in December 2018 at the age of 46 from non-smoking lung cancer.

The foundation works to raise funds during Test matches for parents and children whose families have been torn apart by accident. For the third ‘Red for Ruth’ day, Strauss was in a red suit with his sons Sam (15) and Luca (13) at Lord’s on Friday.

Dhoni Shabh Pant beats MS Dhoni: Shabh Pant’s 37-run knock breaks Dhoni’s record

India’s first innings was reduced to 364 runs

The Indian cricket team took three wickets for 119 runs in England’s first innings on the second day of the second Test, thanks to a double blast from fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. At the end of the day’s play, captain Joe Root returned unbeaten on 48 and Johnny Bairstow on 6.

The hosts still have seven wickets for 245 runs behind India’s 364 in the first innings. For India, Siraj took two wickets and Mohammad Shami took one.

KL Rahul scores a century at Lord’s, find out which Indian has scored the most centuries on this historic ground

Team India, who scored 276 for 3 on the first day of the Lord’s Test, lost all their wickets in the first innings and scored 364 runs. For him, KL Rahul top-scored with 129, while James Anderson took five wickets for England with 62 runs. Mark Wood and Robinson took two wickets each.

