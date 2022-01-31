Ruturaj Gaikwad Birthday Special Happy Birthday Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad Affair Actress Sayali Sanjeev CSK Opener Break Silence On Relationship

Happy Birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the youngest batsman to win the Orange Cap in IPL. He is the second Orange Cap winner after Robin Uthappa, whose team has become the champion.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has also managed to make his way into the Indian team after a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He has played two T20 Internationals so far. In IPL 2021, he was a part of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The team management has retained him this time as well.

Born on 31 January 1997 in Pune, Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in the news for another reason apart from his brilliant performance. His name has also been associated with the name of Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev. Rituraj has also broken his silence on the news of an affair with Sayali.

Sayali is a famous Marathi actress. She has appeared in many serials. The special thing is that both Sayali Sanjeev and Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrate their birthdays on the same day. Sayali was born on 31 January 1993 in Dhule, Maharashtra. Sayali is also older than Ruturaj Gaikwad in age.

Actually, the news of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sayali Sanjeev’s relationship had surfaced on social media when Mahi’s opener commented on actress Sayali Sanjeev’s Instagram post. Sayali also did not take long to react to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad later rubbished the rumors of his affair with Sayali Sanjeev. Ruturaj Gaikwad put an end to all the speculations while presenting a clarification on his Instagram story. He wrote in Marathi, ‘Only the bowler can take my wicket. Only he can clean bowled. No one else.’

Sayali Sanjeev received Zee Marathi’s Best Actress Award in 2016. Sayali shared some pictures on Instagram. In those pictures she was sitting on the sofa. Ruturaj Gaikwad wrote on the post of the actress, ‘Woahh.’

Sayali Sanjeev posted 3 heart emojis while replying to Ruturaj Gaikwad. After this people got a chance to speculate about both. It was only after this that the discussions of the affair between the two got heated up.

