Ruturaj Gaikwad could be CSK Long Term Captain after MS Dhoni in IPL, Chennai Super Kings | Who will be the long term captain of CSK after Dhoni? These young players are the biggest contenders

New Delhi: ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni is now 40 years old, so it is expected that he will take retirement from IPL after the current season or till next year. The biggest question in the minds of the fans of ‘Yellow Army’ is who will replace Mahi as the captain of Chennai Super Kings?

CSK need a long term captain

Chennai Super Kings need a long term captain in place of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In such a situation, Ruturaj Gaikwad is considered to be the biggest contender for this post, because he is just 24 years old and can fulfill this responsibility for a long time.

Franchisee trusts Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his IPL debut in the year 2020 for Chennai Super Kings. Now he has become a reliable player of this team, it is expected that CSK will definitely retain him next year.

Rituraj’s stormy century against RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten 101 against RCB at a strike rate of 168.33 in 60 balls, during which he hit 9 fours and 5 sixes. The most important thing was that Gaikwad completed his century by hitting a six on the last ball of the 20th over. This was the first century of his IPL career.

Rituraj will get tough competition from this veteran

In getting the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad will get the biggest competition from Team India’s strong all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja because Jaddu’s experience is more than Gaikwad.