Ruturaj Gaikwad Third Century Consecutively in First Three Matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy CSK Opener Golden Form Continues From IPL

Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad continues to perform well in the year 2021. First IPL 2021, then Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and now Vijay Hazare Trophy, it has been raining continuously with his bat. In his first three matches of Vijay Hazare, he has scored 3 consecutive centuries.

Rituraj Gaikwad scored his third consecutive century in Maharashtra’s third match against Kerala on Saturday. Gaikwad, leading Maharashtra, today scored 124 runs in 129 balls with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. Earlier, he had scored centuries against Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 8 December and 9 December.

He scored 136 and 154 not out against Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. He is the top scorer in this tournament so far with 414 runs in 3 innings. This is his third consecutive century.

Maharashtra got the initial setbacks against Kerala, after the fall of 2 wickets in the first 5 overs, captain Rituraj along with Rahul Tripathi put up a big partnership of 195 runs in 34 overs and took the team’s score to 290.

Gaikwad’s glorious year

Ruturaj Gaikwad in this Year 2021:- •In IPL – 16 Innings, 635 Runs, 45.36 Ave, 136.27 Strike Rate, 4 Fifties, 1 Hundred. •In SMAT – 4 Innings, 256 Runs, 64 Average, 155.15 Strike Rate, 3 Fifties. •In Vijay Hazare – 3 Innings, 414 Runs, 207 Average, 3 Hundreds. pic.twitter.com/0UIkHcxS3a — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 11, 2021

After this, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too, Gaikwad scored 259 runs in 5 innings with 3 half-centuries. There also he was captaining Maharashtra. In this T20 tournament too, he scored three consecutive half-centuries. In the ODI tournament here, he has claimed a place in Team India on the upcoming tours by scoring 3 consecutive centuries.

It is worth noting that this year India’s youth team was sent on a tour of Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan was the captain of this team. After the entry of Corona, when about 8-9 players were quarantined for Team India. At that time, Gaikwad also got a chance to make his international debut in the T20 series.