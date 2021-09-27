RVUNL Admit Card 2021: RVUNL DV Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Junior Engineer Posts at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has uploaded the admit card for document verification for the posts of Assistant Engineer/ Junior Engineer on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified for Document Verification for Assistant Engineer/ Junior Engineer Posts can download the RVUNL DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited at nergy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has already uploaded the list of eligible candidates for both the posts on its official website. Now Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has activated the Admit Card download link on its official website.

Eligible candidates for Document Verification for the post of Assistant Engineer / Junior Engineer can download their admit card after entering their login credentials on the official website.

RVUNL DV Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) -energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the career section.

Step 3: On the home page, click on the link for Admit Card for Assistant Engineer / Junior Engineer Posts.

Step 4: A new window will open in front of the candidates enter their login credentials there.

Step 5: Download and save it for your future reference.

Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) will conduct document verification for the post of Assistant Engineer from 04 October 2021. Document Verification for the post of Junior Engineer will be conducted from 05 October 2021.

