Ryan Clark on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: ‘It’s not good’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NFL teams emerging from old age or quarterbacks create the illusion of a possible next Aaron Rogers backup QB.

Whether it’s Jimmy Garopolo for a brief stint in New England or Eli Manning’s backup-at-best Davis Webb in New York, the next guy always presents the hope of being just as good or better than their predecessor.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

In the case of the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing retired Ben Rothlisberger has already proven to be a tough hill to climb based on the current depth of their bargaining options; With four-year backup Mason Rudolph and former first-rounder Dwayne Huskins.

ESPN NFL analyst and former Steelers defender Ryan Clark commented on Pittsburgh’s Kubi Limbo State; The team behind predicted starter Mason Rudolph is predicted to be doomed.

“I don’t believe Mason Rudolph quarterback,” Clark said, “so is there a free agent you can compete with?”

Clark is not out of the mark on Rudolph: whose frequent opportunities do not have the slightest amount of salt to fill for an injured Rothlisberger.

Relayed by Yardbarker, Rudolph is a 5-4-1 career starter. He boasted an absolute percentage of 61.5 and threw for a combined 2,366 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Even if the Steelers land the man of their choice on QB – which is rumored to be the case, Liberty owner Willis Eckler believes that the team under Mike Tomlin can still impress the audience with their skillful defense and guidance.

“The thing about the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last five years is, they’ve been able to compete without a true, elite quarterback game,” Clarke admitted. “Even though it was just competing. There was no team that we really thought was championship caliber.”

Clark Stiller has dropped some college names to entice the fanbase. “Do we believe Kenny Pickett? Do we believe it’s owner Willis, Matt Coral?”

In 2019, assessing the condition of a San Francisco 49ers team led by Jimmy G., Clarke made a fearless remark about the team’s equal ceiling if replacing Garoppolo with Mason Rudolph.

Either the chances of Rudolph have plummeted since 2019, or the memory of Goldfish is catching up with Clark.