Ryan Crouser Set a New Olympic Record, Again

2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser gave track and field fans a preview in June of what to expect at the Tokyo Games.

On his fourth throw of the night at the US Olympic Trials, he broke the world record with a throw of 23.37 meters.

So when he stepped onto the pitch in Tokyo, Crouser had high hopes.

His first throw set a new Olympic record, breaking his previous record set at the Rio Games.

On his next throw, he set another Olympic record.

Then he did it over and over again. In total, Crouser set new Olympic records in three attempts. He also fell just short of his own world record, with a throw of 23.30 meters.