Ryan Crouser Set a New Olympic Record, Again
2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser gave track and field fans a preview in June of what to expect at the Tokyo Games.
On his fourth throw of the night at the US Olympic Trials, he broke the world record with a throw of 23.37 meters.
So when he stepped onto the pitch in Tokyo, Crouser had high hopes.
His first throw set a new Olympic record, breaking his previous record set at the Rio Games.
On his next throw, he set another Olympic record.
Then he did it over and over again. In total, Crouser set new Olympic records in three attempts. He also fell just short of his own world record, with a throw of 23.30 meters.
Joe Kovacs of the United States took silver and Tom Walsh of New Zealand finished with bronze. Crouser, Kovacs and Walsh all won the same medals at the 2016 Olympics.
Crouser had one thing to say when he was done. He looked at the camera and held up a sign: “Grandpa, we did it, 2020 Olympic champion!
In the triple jump, Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze, bringing home Burkina Faso’s first Olympic medal.
And on the track, Jamaican Hansle Parchment surprised Grant Holloway of the United States in the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway, the event’s reigning world champion, set a world indoor record in the 60-meter hurdles and nearly set a world record at the US Olympic trials in June.
