Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund lead Predators over Jets to stop skid



Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund every scored a purpose and assisted on one other to lead the Nashville Predators over the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night time.

Eeli Tolvanen, Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot additionally scored for Nashville, which halted a four-game skid. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 36 saves.

“I believed we bought off to an incredible begin, bought an excellent lead,” Predators coach John Hynes stated. “We bought ourselves into some penalties within the second interval, after which I believed within the third interval, Winnipeg performed actual onerous.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 photographs. Josh Morrissey added two assists.

Tolvanen scored 4:43 into the opening interval after he tipped Matt Benning’s shot from the fitting level off the put up. The rebound landed on his stick and he buried it right into a wide-open internet for his sixth purpose of the season and first since Dec. 10.

Winnipeg challenged the purpose, claiming play ought to have been stopped due to Tolvanen’s preliminary deflection being performed with a excessive stick. A video assessment confirmed the decision on the ice.

Granlund made it 2-0 at 11:49 of the primary with a wrist shot from the fitting circle that deflected off Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, who had dropped to a knee in an try to block the shot.

Johansen concluded the first-period scoring for Nashville, squeezing a wrist shot between Hellebuyck’s pads at 17:35.

“They’d some urgency, they put pucks to the purpose line, they did what we needed to do,” Jets interim coach Dave Lowry stated. “They bought off to an excellent begin.”

Dubois bought Winnipeg on the scoreboard at 6:41 of the second.

With the Jets on a two-man benefit, Dubois’ cross-crease cross deflected in off Predators defenseman Alexandre Service, who slid in an try to block it.

“Within the second interval, we simply took too many penalties, performed quite a lot of minutes on the penalty kill,” Josi stated.

Kunin restored Nashville’s three-goal lead at 12:22, however Scheifele’s purpose 25 seconds into the third drew the Jets again inside two.

Jeannot added an empty-netter within the remaining minute.

“I actually favored our third interval,” Scheifele stated. “We bought some extra O-zone time, we bought the puck deep, we did some easy issues and bought quite a lot of possibilities. Saros made some massive saves. It’s powerful to get your self out of a gap like that.”

ASSIST LEADER

Josi, the Nashville captain, assisted on Granlund’s first-period purpose. The help was the 357th of Josi’s profession, shifting him previous David Legwand for many in franchise historical past.

It didn’t take lengthy for Josi to put some extra distance between himself and Legwand, as he assisted on Johansen’s purpose six minutes after setting the file.

Thursday was profession recreation No. 720 for Josi, all with the Predators. Legwand, the group’s first draft choose when it entered the NHL in 1998, set his mark in 956 video games with the Predators.

“Yeah, it’s actually cool, positively,” Josi stated. “I’ve been very lucky to play right here for therefore lengthy, on this nice metropolis in entrance of our nice followers, superb group.”

EKHOLM RETURNS

Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned to the lineup after lacking three video games, all Nashville losses, in COVID-19 protocol. Coming into the sport, Ekholm ranked second on the Predators in common ice time. His 23:20 per recreation trails solely Josi’s 25:05 amongst Nashville skaters.

Ekholm performed a team-high 25:21 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Jets: Go to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Predators: Host the Detroit Crimson Wings on Saturday.