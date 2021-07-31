Ryan Murphy Casts Doubt on Whether His Loss to R.O.C. Swimmer Was Clean

Ryan Murphy won a silver medal for the United States in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, then sparked fireworks at his press conference when he questioned whether his race, won by a Russian, was drug-free, given a history of doping in sports in Russia.

“I don’t know if it was 100% clean,” Murphy said, “and that’s because of things that have happened in the past.”

Evgeny Rylov won with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.27 seconds. Rylov took control of the race at the second turn, extending his lead to half a second at the halfway point and finishing about a half body length ahead of Murphy, who was the event’s reigning Olympic champion.

Rylov won by 0.88 seconds, but after the race Murphy looked into whether Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in the Games, given the history of state-sponsored doping. in the country. Russian athletes compete in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee, and anyone who was allowed to run had to go through a rigorous clearance process before being allowed to participate.