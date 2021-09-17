Ryan Reynolds says Hollywood is imitating Bollywood: Ryan Reynolds sends message to Indian fans

A video of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is going viral on social media. In it, he is telling Indian fans that Hollywood has an influence on Bollywood. A promotional video for Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ has been shared on YouTube.

The video shows dangerous scenes from the movie. At the end of the video, Ryan Reynolds says, ‘What if you think Hollywood is imitating Bollywood? So the answer is yes and we are not ashamed of it.



In an interview in 201, Ryan Reynolds said that he is a fan of Indian culture and Indian films. Ryan Reynolds said, ‘I love Indian culture and movies. I think there is no greater contribution than cinema than India. When I was young I got to watch some Indian movies. I love coming to India and meeting my fans.

Ryan Reynolds’ film Free Guy is set to release in India on September 17. The film revolves around a bank teller. Ryan Reynolds is playing the role of a bank teller in the film. When he realizes that his world is coming to an end, he decides to become a hero and save the day.