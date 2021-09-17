Ryan Reynolds says Hollywood is imitating Bollywood: Ryan Reynolds sends message to Indian fans
In an interview in 201, Ryan Reynolds said that he is a fan of Indian culture and Indian films. Ryan Reynolds said, ‘I love Indian culture and movies. I think there is no greater contribution than cinema than India. When I was young I got to watch some Indian movies. I love coming to India and meeting my fans.
Ryan Reynolds’ film Free Guy is set to release in India on September 17. The film revolves around a bank teller. Ryan Reynolds is playing the role of a bank teller in the film. When he realizes that his world is coming to an end, he decides to become a hero and save the day.
