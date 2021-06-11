Ryan Seacrest, 46, moves on with model Aubrey Paige, 23, after split with Shayna Taylor



Ryan Seacrest has a brand new girl in his life, 23-year-old up-and-coming model Aubrey Paige, DailyMail.com can solely reveal.

The 46-year-old host was seen wooing Instagram influencer Aubrey over Memorial Day Weekend late final month, as they made a classy entrance touching down through helicopter on New York’s west aspect freeway Heliport.

Regardless of the 23-year-age-gap, Ryan and Aubrey look like getting on famously – as she was seen posing in a leopard print bikini lounging by the pool at his $85million Beverly Hills mansion simply two weeks in the past.

Aubrey boasts virtually 50k followers on her Instagram web page – and one in every of them is after all, Ryan himself – however there’s at the moment no point out of the American Idol host.

In one in every of her most up-to-date bikini snaps, Aubrey is seen making herself at residence at Seacrest’s Beverly Hills property, that he put on the marketplace for $85 million in November final 12 months.

The steamy shot – taken simply weeks in the past – exhibits Aubrey trying relaxed within the yard of his palatial residence that was beforehand owned by Ellen DeGeneres.

On Valentine’s Day this 12 months, she posted the cheeky caption: ‘I discovered my soulmate. It’s me. Pleased Valentine’s Day lovers !!!!’

At-home: In one other shot, Aubrey confirmed off her bikini determine in a inexperienced two-piece, whereas posing at a shocking residence

Wild factor: The model is seen modeling one other bikini from her Instagram account

In the meantime, Aubrey seemed completely gorgeous in a pair of Daisy Duke denim shorts as they arrived trying very very like a pair for a trip within the Hamptons collectively final month.

They each seen exiting the rotorcraft with their designer baggage, and had been greeted by Seacrest’s chauffeur in a Vary Rover.

The brand new romance comes a 12 months after the TV host known as it quits with Shayna, 29, after he was noticed with a thriller blonde in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

I like New York: Aubrey is seen in her native NYC as she strikes a pose to her followers on IG

‘Ryan and Shayna determined to finish their romantic relationship amicably a while in the past,’ a spokesperson for Seacrest informed DailyMail.com.

‘They continue to be good associates, one another’s largest supporters and can all the time cherish their time collectively as a pair.’

The American Idol host was pictured having fun with some downtime in Mexico with his blonde companion, although they weren’t noticed collectively once more.

Now it appears as if Ryan has moved on, as he appeared near his new brunette girl whereas touchdown in fashion from the helicopter.

Companion: The pair had been seen over Memorial Day Weekend late final month, touching down through helicopter on New York's west aspect freeway Heliport

Skipping visitors: Celebrities are identified for arriving at The Hamptons through helicopter

Who’s that lady: Ryan’s glam companion Aubrey was a complete knockout in a pair of denim Daisy Dukes and designer baggage

Gorgeous: Ryan gave the impression to be very comfy round his feminine companion Aubrey

Final March, the radio character had revealed he and ex Shayna had acquired again collectively for the third time of their courting historical past, after posting a throwback snap of the 2 of them to his Instagram as he wished Shayna a contented birthday.

Ryan and Shayna first met at a restaurant in LA in 2013 and have been courting on and off ever since.

In actual fact, the connection appeared to be getting critical earlier than they stunned followers by breaking apart in February 2019.

New romance: The couple definitely gave the impression to be comfy with each other

They acquired again collectively, nevertheless, after only a few months aside and determined to offer their romance one other shot.

Throughout an episode of ABC’s Stay With Kelly and Ryan final month, Ryan wished Shayna a ‘comfortable third anniversary’, explaining: ‘It’s our third time collectively… so we have gotten collectively, damaged up, gotten collectively, damaged up.’

Kelly teased Ryan saying that it wasn’t actually an anniversary, to which Ryan responded: ‘No, it is an eight-year run, but it surely’s our third run collectively. So we rejoice every trial.’

Then Kelly joked additional, including: ‘You recognize, third time’s a appeal!’

Ryan joked that the connection was like a roller-coaster, explaining: ‘You recognize, after we drive by an amusement park, I all the time have a look at the curler coaster and go, ‘Look, there we’re. It is all positively the wrong way up loops. It is no Thunder Mountain, it is positively the Thoughts Bender.”