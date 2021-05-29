Ryan Stephen, producer of Indoo Ki Jawani, short film Devi, dies at 50 due to COVID-19 complications

Ryan Stephen, the producer of Kiara Advani-starrer film Indoo Ki Jawani, died on Saturday attributable to complications from COVID-19 . He used to be 50.

Stephen, a aged journalist, who common the banner Electrical Apples Leisure with screenwriter-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger, handed away in Goa, a supply shut to the producer acknowledged.

“He died attributable to COVID-19 in Goa at the current time morning. He used to be so proficient. It’s miles most unlucky that we have now obtained misplaced him,” the supply steered PTI.

Furthermore Indoo Ki Jawani, Stephen had moreover produced short film Devi, that contains Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

He’s survived by his mom and sisters.

A variety of Bollywood celebrities, alongside aspect Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to mourn Stephen’s demise.

Attempt one of essentially the most posts proper right here

Saddened and terrorized to hear with reference to the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too quickly .. condolences to his family. RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May perchance moreover sincere 29, 2021

Heartbroken. One in each of the nicest human beings i’ve ever recognized 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/QZbviknDi8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May perchance moreover sincere 29, 2021

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri moreover paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram take care of.

Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Leisure, which moreover produced Indoo Ki Jawani, paid homage to Stephen, remembering him as a kind and compassionate particular person.

“Not too long ago with a heavy coronary coronary heart we stutter farewell to an expensive one, #RyanStephen. You lived existence with kindness & compassion, and can consistently be remembered. Preserving the relations in our ideas and prayers. Leisure in peace,” a tweet by Emmay Leisure learn.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, “A pal over two just a few years, some pleasant evenings over residence baked cake & espresso…misplaced contact…a ingenious, type-hearted man. Can not decide Ryan’s no additional … Shall omit you champ. May perchance moreover sincere the sunshine be with you. Gone too quickly #RyanStephen”