Ryder Cup: US name Finau, Schauffele among six captains’ picks

The six rookies in the event — Morikawa, Kentley, English, Schöffle, Berger and Scheffler — are the most for the American team since 2008, when the team came out victorious at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

The European team is the defending champion after a resounding victory in France in 2018. Its captain Padraig Harrington will announce his choice on Sunday. Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have automatically qualified for the European squad. Overall, the United States has a commanding 26–14 lead in the Ryder Cup, which dates back to 1927, although Europe has won nine of the previous 12 competitions.

The biggest surprise was the 31-year-old’s exit from the US team. Reid has a 7-3-2 record in matches and has won each of his last three singles competitions. But after the 2018 loss in France, Reid also criticized the US team as having “a friend system”, which has led to Reid not partnering with Spieth as he had done in the previous two Ryder Cups. Together, Reid and Spieth had an impressive 4-1-2 record. In 2018, Spieth played with his childhood friend Thomas and both had a 3-1 record.

The striker, however, said that uncertainty about Reid’s health was the main reason he was left out of this year’s squad. Last month, Reid was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. He returned to the golf course last week at the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time since illness and finished 25th out of 29 finishers. The striker said he called Reid, who is ranked 19th in the men’s world rankings, before he began notifying the team of players of his last six selections.

“I apologized to him several times,” said the striker, “and made sure he knew it was a difficult decision. He was disappointed but he handled it like a champion. He said everything right.”

Reid may still have a chance to join the team after Koepka suffered a wrist injury and withdrew from the Tour Championship last week. The striker admitted on Wednesday that he has discussed with his vice-captains, Mickelson and Fred Couples, who might be the right choice if Koepka is unable to compete.

“But if it happens we will deal with that situation,” the striker said.

Scheffler’s inclusion in the team was perhaps a selection that raised eyebrows in the golf community as Schaffler is still chasing his first PGA Tour win and was 14th in the American Ryder Cup standings, the highest of any American on the team. Golfer was the least. But he has finished in the top 10 in the last three major championships and the striker noted that he was second in this year’s World Golf Championship match play event.