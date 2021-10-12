S-400 missile deal between India, Russia, America told dangerous

The US has again objected to India’s decision to buy the S-400 missile defense system from Russia and called it dangerous. The US State Department has said that the decision to use the S-400 is extremely dangerous and is not in anyone’s interest. However, the State Department has also said that it is very hopeful of resolving the problems in dialogue with India on this matter.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who visited Delhi, while talking to reporters after meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said that the final decision on imposing sanctions on the S-400 deal is President Joe Biden. and will be taken by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also said that we are talking publicly about whichever country decides to use the S-400. We think using the S-400 is extremely dangerous and is not in anyone’s interest. He also said that we have a strong partnership with India. We try to solve the problems through dialogue and we hope that we will be able to solve this issue as well.

According to media reports, India is expected to get the S-400 missile system by October-November. Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said last month that the first batch of S-400 missile systems could be delivered by October under a $5.4 billion deal. At the same time, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary also said in a conversation with reporters recently that by this year the first batch of S-400 missile will reach India.

