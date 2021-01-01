S Jaishankar on Pakistani Taliban: India tells UNSC Pakistan-based terrorist groups operate without penalty with Chinese help

Highlights The Indian foreign minister launched a selective attack on Pakistan and China at the Security Council

Jaishankar reminds the world of Afghanistan, Pathankot, Pulwama

He said these countries are protecting terrorists who paint their hands with the blood of innocents.

United Nations

At the United Nations Security Council, the world’s most powerful body, India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday launched a selective attack on Pakistan and its iron brother China. On the occasion of the attacks in Afghanistan, Pathankot, Pulwama and Mumbai, Jaishankar reminded the world that these countries are protecting terrorists who are stained with innocent blood. While chairing the Security Council, the Indian Foreign Minister appealed to countries around the world to strongly oppose the hypocrisy of such countries. We will understand in 10 points how Jaishankar exposed the nefarious China-Pakistan duo in the Security Council.

1- Foreign Minister Jaishankar, without naming names, launched a strong attack on China and Pakistan. Jaishankar pointed out the role of Pakistan and China in providing assistance to terrorist groups in the Security Council on international threats from terrorism. “Unfortunately, there are some countries that want to weaken or destroy our collective resolve to fight terrorism,” he said. He cannot be allowed to pass. Jaishankar said, “When we see that those who paint their hands with the blood of innocent people are being given state hospitality, we should not lose the courage to question their double standards.”

Taliban crave for pie in Afghanistan, spread ‘Jolie’ in front of Chinese dragons

2- The Indian Foreign Minister raised the issue of Kashmiri terrorist activities in Afghanistan. “Whether in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are working on both impunity and incentives,” he said. Therefore, it is important that this conference does not take a selective, strategic or complacent approach to the problems we face. We should never face sanctuaries for terrorists or neglect to increase their resources.

3- Jaishankar harshly told China about Pakistan-backed army and Jaish terrorists. Referring to China’s efforts to protect individuals and groups associated with Kashmiri terrorist organizations, the foreign minister said, “Do not withhold and withhold requests without any reason.” Reiterating his action plan against terrorism, he said the council should be removed from the list and impartially to deal with terrorists and terrorist groups, not for political or religious reasons.

4- Indian External Affairs Minister warns the world about the danger of ISIL-Khorasan. Jaishankar warned, “In our own neighborhood, Isil-Khorasan is flourishing and constantly trying to increase its footprint. Incidents in Afghanistan have raised global concerns about their consequences for both regional and international security. He appealed to India to accept the proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism as soon as possible.

The Taliban are going from house to house looking for ‘traitors’, threatening the soldiers who help

5- Jaishankar also attacked Pakistan and China to save the terrorists. He said that in the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, some countries have tried to protect some terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’. Jaishankar said, “Speak to the political will: do not give justice to terrorism, do not glorify terrorists.” No double standards. Terrorists are terrorists, distinctions are made only at our own risk.

6- The Indian Foreign Minister said that terrorists continue to receive money even after efforts from all over the world. He said that despite international efforts to tighten legal measures against the financing of terrorist organizations, they still receive money. Jaishankar said, “Money continues to flow and even murder rewards are now being paid in bitcoin.”

Expressing solidarity with all the victims of terrorism, Jaishankar said that the terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008 is etched in our memory on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States next month. Memories of the 2016 Pathankot airport attack and the 2019 suicide attack on our police in Pulwama are still fresh. We must never compromise on the threat of terrorism.

In his address to the Security Council, Jaishankar also raised the issue of the Haqqani network operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He said the increase in the actions of the banned Haqqani network does justice to the growing concern. Jaishankar said it was important that the Security Council “does not take a selective, strategic or complacent approach to the issues facing us”.

9. At the Security Council meeting, the 13th Report of the Secretary-General on the threats posed by ISIL to international peace and security was considered. The report, released on August 3, said ISIL-Khorasan has made inroads into several provinces of Afghanistan and strengthened its hold on Kabul and its environs. Jaishankar said ISIL-Khorasan is stepping up its foothold in India, which should be taken seriously. He told the council that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) had changed its approach, mainly to strengthen its hold on Syria and Iraq.

10. The Foreign Minister said that India believes that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. The involvement of vulnerable youth in radical activities through systematic online campaigns is a matter of serious concern. Jaishankar said that the members of the UNSC have unanimously supported the zero tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said the members expressed grave concern over the threats posed by ISIL (Daish).

