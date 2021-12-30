SA – 94/4 (40.5) India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score Day 5: India 6 wickets away from their maiden win at Centurion, check match updates here

South Africa vs India live score Day 5: The first test match of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. Today i.e. 30 December 2021 is the last day of the match. The game of the first season continues.

At the end of the fourth day’s play, South Africa scored 94 for 4 in 40.5 overs in the second innings. Captain Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 52. South Africa need 211 more runs to win this match. At the same time, if Team India has to win this match, then it will have to take 6 wickets within 209 runs.

In this match, India won the toss and decided to bat first. He scored 327 runs in the first innings thanks to KL Rahul’s century. Lungi Ngidi took 6 wickets. South Africa’s first innings was all out for 197 runs. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets. The Indian team could only score 174 runs in the second innings. In this way South Africa got a target of 305 runs to win.

The post SA – 94/4 (40.5) India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score Day 5: India 6 wickets away from their maiden win at Centurion, see match updates here appeared first on Jansatta.

#India #South #Africa #1st #Test #Live #Score #Day #India #wickets #maiden #win #Centurion #check #match #updates