sa vs sl 1st t20: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in Colombo

Highlights Sri Lanka could only manage 135 for 6.

South Africa scored 163 for 5

Aiden Markram scored 48 off 33 balls.

Colombo

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka’s first T20I against South Africa) by 28 runs in the first T20 match of the three-match series. With this victory, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the match played in Colombo, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In reply, the hosts could only manage 135 for six. Aiden Markram, who scored 48 off 33 balls, was named man of the match.

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Reese Hendricks scored 38 off 30 balls while Quinton de Kock scored 36 off 32 balls. David Miller was dismissed for 26 off 15 balls. Dwayne Pretorius returned unbeaten on 10 off 6 balls.

Vanindu Hasaranga took the most 2 wickets from Sri Lanka. Dusmantha Chamira, Mahish and Dasun Shanaka took one wicket each. Chasing a target of 164, Sri Lanka did not have a good start. He had lost two wickets for 34 runs.

Avishka Fernando was dismissed for 11, while Bhanuka Rajapakse could not even open an account. Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 66 off 54 balls. Captain Shanaka was dismissed for 16 off 14 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne returned unbeaten on 22 runs. For South Africa, fast bowlers Enrique Notze, Bjorn Fortune, Keshav Maharaj, Tabrez Shamsi and Pretorius took one wicket each.