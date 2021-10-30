SA vs SL LIVE Score t20 world cup 2021 south africa vs sri lanka live Cricket Streaming online news updates highlights

In this match both the teams have landed with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka (SA vs SL) Live Score Online Updates: You can watch the live telecast of the match on various channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Online Updates: The 25th match of the ICC T20 World Cup is being played between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. This is the third match of both the teams in Super-12.

In the previous two matches, South Africa won one match, while in one they had to face defeat. Australia defeated him by 5 wickets in the first match. At the same time, in the second match, he defeated West Indies by 8 wickets.

The same figure is for the Sri Lankan cricket team. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their first match. In the second match, he had to face defeat at the hands of Australia by 7 wickets.

ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 30 October 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 25 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

The live coverage of this match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You can also check live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of this match on Jansatta.com.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rossi van der Dusen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendrix, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Enrique Nortje, Tabariz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nisanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charit Aslanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chamira, Lahiru Kumara, Mahesh Theksana.