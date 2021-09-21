Saadi Yassef, ‘Battle of Algiers’ originator and actor, dies at 93

Saadi Yassef, a revolutionary leader who fought French rule in Algeria in the 1950s and then came into motion – and starred in “The Battle of Algiers”, in Gilo Pontecorvo’s acclaimed 1966 anti-colonial struggle The film died on 10 September. in the capital Algiers. He was 93 years old.

His daughter Zafira Yasef, who confirmed the death, said she had heart problems.

Mr. Yasef Kishor became involved in opposition movements while still in power and in 1954 joined the Front de Libération Nationale, FLN, a leading nationalist organization during the freedom struggle. The war lasted from 1954 to 1962, ending with the country’s liberation from France.

He became the organization’s military chief in Algiers in 1956, ordering bombings and other guerilla attacks, until his arrest the following year by French paratroopers in the part of the city known as the Kasbah. He was sentenced to death.

“When I was in prison, the executions were always done at dawn,” he told Scotland’s The Sunday Herald of Glasgow in 2007, “so when I saw the sun coming up from the prison bars I knew I was in another I’m going to live the day . But I was quite sure that I would be killed.”