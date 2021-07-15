Entertainment

Saba Ali Khan reacts to being asked why she shares bhabhi Kareena pictures when the latter doesn’t even reply | Fan asked this question to Saif Ali Khan’s sister, but you will also appreciate the relationship after listening to the answer

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Saba Ali Khan reacts to being asked why she shares bhabhi Kareena pictures when the latter doesn’t even reply | Fan asked this question to Saif Ali Khan’s sister, but you will also appreciate the relationship after listening to the answer
Written by admin
Saba Ali Khan reacts to being asked why she shares bhabhi Kareena pictures when the latter doesn’t even reply | Fan asked this question to Saif Ali Khan’s sister, but you will also appreciate the relationship after listening to the answer

Saba Ali Khan reacts to being asked why she shares bhabhi Kareena pictures when the latter doesn’t even reply | Fan asked this question to Saif Ali Khan’s sister, but you will also appreciate the relationship after listening to the answer

Saba Ali Khan

Saba keeps sharing her pictures with some or the other member of the Pataudi family but she loves taking and sharing pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Fan asked this question to Saif Ali Khan's sister, but you will also appreciate the relationship after listening to the answer

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Saba #Ali #Khan #reacts #asked #shares #bhabhi #Kareena #pictures #doesnt #reply #Fan #asked #question #Saif #Ali #Khans #sister #relationship #listening #answer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment