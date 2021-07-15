Saba Ali Khan Reacts To Claim That Kareena Kapoor Never Replied To Her

Mumbai. Saba Ali Khan, sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law, stays away from the glare of the film world. However, she remains very active on social media. Here she keeps updating her fans with her personal life as well as photos with members of the Pataudi family. She often shares pictures of Saif Ali, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur from the Pataudi family. However, this time a user asked Saba such a question that she had to give a befitting reply.

‘Kareena never even responds to your comment’

Actually, Saba Ali shared a throwback photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media. In this picture, both are seen smiling in open hair and black outfits. Fans of Saba and Kareena have commented a lot on this post. Users showered a lot of love on Saba and Kareena. Several users also praised Saba’s social media behavior. However, a user made an annoying comment. This user wrote, ‘Kareena never even replies to your comment and you keep posting her pictures.’ Saba also did not ignore this comment and silenced it by giving a befitting reply. Saba wrote in the reply, ‘I love my sister-in-law very much. Be true to yourself.’

Saif-Kareena’s pre-wedding note shared

Saba shared a note on her social account in May. This note was written by Kareena Kapoor. The special thing is that in the year 2011, Kareena wrote to Saba. That is, before the marriage of Saif Ali and Kareena Kapoor. In this note, Kareena wrote, ‘Dear Saba, would love to know you, love and luck, Kareena.’ It is clear from this note written by Kareena to Saba that the actress had a good bonding before her marriage to Saif. Kareena had already made her place in the Pataudi family before marriage.

Significantly, Saba is a jewelery designer by profession. He also has a diamond jewelery business. Regarding acting, Saba had said in an interview that she never thought about acting. The reason for this was that Saba was not interested in this area.