Saba Azad was seen with Hrithik Roshan’s family, pictures viral now! Saba Azad was seen with Hrithik Roshan’s family, the discussion of the affair caught on!

For some time now, there has been continuous news about Hrithik Roshan and his rumored girlfriend Saba Azad and it is being said that both are dating each other but do not want to reveal any kind. These two have been seen hand in hand several times in the city some time back. But the news that we are going to tell you at this time is quite shocking because the picture of Saba has come out not with Hrithik but with Roshan family and she has been seen meeting everyone.

Let us tell you that after taking a break from work, Hrithik spent Sunday afternoon with his family and friends including Saba Azad. In the pictures shared by Rajesh Roshan,

We can see Hrithik posing with his mother Pinky Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Surnika and other family members. Saba Azad is seen joining them for their family’s lunch.

Sharing this picture, Rajesh Roshan wrote.. ‘Happiness is always around, especially during lunch on Sundays.’ After this, there is a discussion about Saba Azad that she is only dating Hrithik Roshan and her closeness with the family is increasing.

Commenting on this post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, ‘Hahaha true said uncle ji.’ On the workfront, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with his film Fighter and a lot of updates will come out of it.

