Saba Azad was the ‘mystery girl’ seen with Hrithik Roshan, reaction came on the question of dating! Saba Azad was the ‘mystery girl’ seen with Hrithik Roshan

talked on the phone

In fact, according to ETimes, he spoke to Saba on the phone. When she was asked about dating Hrithik Roshan, she was seen avoiding the matter. However, he neither agreed nor denied about this relationship.

Saba is also associated with music industry

Since then, people are constantly making things in their own way. Some reports believe that Saba is also associated with the music industry, so maybe both will be coming together in a music video. However, no reaction has come from Hrithik Roshan’s side.

dating someone

It is worth noting that Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan, but a few years ago both of them got separated from their wish. In such a situation, there are reports that Hrithik Roshan is dating someone or the other.

Hrithik and Suzanne

However, Hrithik and Sussanne meet frequently because of their children. There were also reports in the middle that both could start living together again. However, these proved to be only rumours.

workfront

Nothing can be said for sure about how his relationship with Saba Azad is. On the workfront, Hrithik Roshan is currently in discussion about Fighter and in this film he is going to be seen with Deepika Padukone.

will explode soon

Apart from this, there is news that he will also be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan hasn’t been a part of any film for a long time but it will explode soon.