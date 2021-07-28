‘Sabaya’ Review: Light Breaking Through Darkness

In the pitch black night of northeastern Syria, two men drive their rickety jeep into the depths of Al Hol, a refugee camp for families of Islamic State fighters, also known as Daesh. The men rummage in tents and argue with hostile locals before finding their target: a Yazidi teenage girl kidnapped years ago and held as a “sabaya” or sex slave. As the rescuers exit the camp with her, they dodge the high-speed cars and bullets.

All of this happens in the first 20 minutes or so of Hogir Hirori’s “Sabaya”. Mahmud and Ziyad, volunteers with Yazidi Home Center in Syria, will make several more such trips during the film, and hundreds more after the cameras stop rolling. Their task is enormous and demands a stoicism reflected in Hirori’s intrepid and immersive cinema.