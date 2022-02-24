Entertainment

Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here
Written by admin
Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here

Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Prachi Dixit

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Apharan 2-Sabka Katega Dobara’ is back with a double threat. This time around Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra (aka BC Aunty Season 1 fame) and Sanand Verma will also be seen along with veteran actor -Jitendra Kapoor. Also sharing the screen are Sukhmani Sadana, Ujjwal Chopra, Aditya Lal.

Apaharan Season 1 ended with a bold and spontaneous cop, Rudra (Arunoday Singh), fighting all odds, exploring the psyche of criminal minds and discovering the truth. With this season’s story directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar and Anahata Menon and directed by Santosh Singh, India’s most famous cop is back once again for another gripping tale of a kidnapping set against the backdrop of India and Serbia. has gone.

Apharan 2

Ekta R Kapoor while talking about Season 2 of Apharan said, “The show will give the audience that edge of the seat drama they were looking for! Everything will be double – danger, drama, action, mystery, passion and even revenge. Full attention has been paid to the nuances of each character. I believe every script has something different and Aparna 2 will surely grab the attention of the audience for all the right reasons – Sabka Zaroor Katega Dobara.”

Arunoday Singh says, “Season 1 of Apharan was very well received and appreciated. The body has its own set of challenges and demands to play the role of Rudra Srivastava, but portraying such a complex character made me happy. This is my second outing with Ekta Kapoor (not counting Main Tera Hero) and the team has worked very hard to take the second season to the next level. We owe it to our fans. But this is the best There is pressure, if you ask me, and it only brings out the best in us.”

READ Also  Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh flirt with Shweta Tiwari, VIDEO VIRAL | These two celebs were seen flirting with Shweta Tiwari at Disha-Rahul's wedding, VIDEO VIRAL

  • cvr 1645701805

    Amazon Prime Video Launches Its New Brand Campaign ‘See Where It Taxes You’!

  • sutaliyan 1645531196

    ZEE5 releases the trailer of its much awaited family drama ‘Sutliyan’, family drama

  • nisharawal 1645428880

    Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, a big allegation in VIDEO

  • lockupp 1645262504

    The third contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, the hottest and the controversy together, watch VIDEO

  • lockupp 1645186660

    Popular comedian’s entry in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lockupp, see promo, surprise for fans

  • jaydeepzeeshan 1645100520

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen in ZEE5’s ‘Bloody Brothers’, know the details

  • arjan2 1645094245

    Exclusive Interview: How will films be made if they do not earn at the box office – Arjan Bajwa

  • divyatanuj 1645011723

    Tanuj Virwani and Divya Aggarwal’s entry in ZEE5’s Original Series “Abhay 3”, see pics

  • ajayrudra1 1644828941

    The stormy trailer of ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’, Ajay Devgan said – the most challenging, not seen before

  • satyajeet 1644574077

    Exclusive: I didn’t launch like a hero, Band Baaja Baaraat – Saawariya was not made for me: Satyajit Dubey

  • never1 1644498027

    Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias enter ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend – Season 2’

  • boldwebseries 1644320572

    Fastest watching 6 web series, 18 plus bold story, download many episodes for free

english summary

Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 18:05 [IST]

#Sabka #Katega #Dobara #Teaser #Voot #Selects #Original #Apharan #watch

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Nitin Maestro: Ayushman Khurana Andhadhun's first Telugu remake of Maestro to be released on OTT

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment