Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select’s next Original Apharan 2 watch here

Apharan 2 - Sabka Katega Dobara Teaser of Voot Select's next Original

Apharan 2-Sabka Katega Dobara’ is back with a double threat. This time around Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra (aka BC Aunty Season 1 fame) and Sanand Verma will also be seen along with veteran actor -Jitendra Kapoor. Also sharing the screen are Sukhmani Sadana, Ujjwal Chopra, Aditya Lal.

Apaharan Season 1 ended with a bold and spontaneous cop, Rudra (Arunoday Singh), fighting all odds, exploring the psyche of criminal minds and discovering the truth. With this season’s story directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar and Anahata Menon and directed by Santosh Singh, India’s most famous cop is back once again for another gripping tale of a kidnapping set against the backdrop of India and Serbia. has gone.

Ekta R Kapoor while talking about Season 2 of Apharan said, “The show will give the audience that edge of the seat drama they were looking for! Everything will be double – danger, drama, action, mystery, passion and even revenge. Full attention has been paid to the nuances of each character. I believe every script has something different and Aparna 2 will surely grab the attention of the audience for all the right reasons – Sabka Zaroor Katega Dobara.”

Arunoday Singh says, “Season 1 of Apharan was very well received and appreciated. The body has its own set of challenges and demands to play the role of Rudra Srivastava, but portraying such a complex character made me happy. This is my second outing with Ekta Kapoor (not counting Main Tera Hero) and the team has worked very hard to take the second season to the next level. We owe it to our fans. But this is the best There is pressure, if you ask me, and it only brings out the best in us.”

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 18:05 [IST]