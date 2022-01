Sabki Baaratein Aayi Lyrics – Zaara Yesmin

Sabki Baaratein Aayi Lyrics is brand new wedding hindi song sung by Dev Negi, Seepi Jha and this latest song is featuring Zaara Yesmin, Parth Samthaan. Sabki Baaratein Aayi (New Version) song lyrics are penned down by Seepi Jha while music is also given by Himesh Reshammiya and video has been also released by Himesh Reshammiya.