Sabrina Lal passes away Latest News: Sabrina Lal passes away

Her sister Sabrina Lal, who fought a long legal battle to get justice for Jessica Lal’s killers, died Sunday evening. This information was given by his brother Ranjit Lal.He said she (Sabrina) was sick and had to go to the hospital frequently. His health deteriorated yesterday and we took him to the hospital. He passed away on Sunday evening. Last year, Sabrina spoke in an interview about plans to start a foundation in her sister’s memory that would help women get justice.

TMC claims that Mamata Banerjee will play a key role in the change of power at the Center in 2024

Sabrina had said – never want to forget sister

Sabrina said she (Jessica) was very happy and positive in her life. It’s just his birthday and anniversary that I don’t miss him, I miss him every day. I have kept many pictures of him in my house and I don’t want to forget him, these (pictures) keep reminding me of him. Jessica Lal was murdered in 1999 at a restaurant in the national capital.